CMDs, MDs endorse fintech’s technology for smarter hospital processes

Prof. Emem Bassey, Chairman of the Committee of CMDs and MDs, being received at the Interswitch Exhibition stand by Babatunde Fadeyi, Vice President, Health Ecosystem (Public Sector), Industry Ecosystem and Platforms (Interswitch Indeco), at the 111th Regular Meeting and 2025 Annual Conference of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Managing Directors (MDs) of Federal Tertiary Hospitals in Nigeria (CCMDFTH), which was held recently in Enugu.

By Aishat Aliu

Chief Medical Directors and Managing Directors of Federal and State tertiary hospitals across Nigeria have endorsed Interswitch’s digital health solutions as a viable pathway to improving hospital efficiency, transparency and patient experience in the country.

The endorsement came during the 111th Regular Meeting and 2025 Annual Meeting of CMDs and MDs of Federal and State Hospitals (CCMDFTH), held in Enugu from October 14 to 17, and hosted by the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), with the theme “Smarter Processes, Better Healthcare.”

At the four-day forum, where healthcare leaders, policymakers and technology innovators convened to discuss the future of medical service delivery in Nigeria, Interswitch emerged a major reference point for digital transformation after showcasing its advanced health technology platforms.

Hospital administrators and stakeholders at the conference specifically commended Interswitch for developing indigenous, scalable and practical digital solutions capable of addressing long-standing inefficiencies in hospital administration, patient data management, and claims processing.

During a tour of the exhibition area led by Prof. Emem Bassey, Chairman of the Committee of CMDs and MDs, delegates engaged with Interswitch’s health ecosystem team and were briefed on how its platforms are already powering smarter, data-driven care processes across select facilities.

Speaking at the technical session, Babatunde Fadeyi, Vice President, Health Ecosystem (Public Sector), Industry Ecosystem and Platforms (Interswitch Indeco), noted that the company’s health solutions are designed to support hospitals as they transition from paper-based operations to fully automated electronic systems, with real-time access to medical information and seamless coordination between hospitals, HMOs and patients.

Fadeyi said, “We are not just building tools; we are building a connected health ecosystem that enables smarter care, improves decision-making and delivers better outcomes for Nigerians.”

Interswitch showcased three flagship platforms, Health Information Management System (HIMS) for unified claims processing and hospital–HMO data exchange; eClinic, which enables hospitals to implement electronic medical records and streamline clinical processes; and Smarthealth, a telemedicine and wellness platform designed to empower patients through virtual care, symptom checks and personal health tracking.

Delegates described Interswitch’s offerings as timely and essential for modern healthcare administration, stressing that digitally driven processes will reduce waiting time, eliminate manual bottlenecks, improve billing accuracy and enhance accountability in public hospitals.

For over two decades, Interswitch has built secure technology systems across banking, transportation, energy and education sectors in Africa. Its push into healthcare, industry experts said, reflects a natural evolution of its mission to simplify services and enhance economic systems through innovation.

The Enugu meeting further amplified calls for nationwide adoption of digital solutions in the health sector, with participants agreeing that tech-enabled hospital processes are now indispensable to achieving quality, efficient and patient-centred healthcare in Nigeria.

With the endorsement from the nation’s top hospital executives, Interswitch is expected to play a central role in Nigeria’s transition to smarter, connected and data-driven healthcare delivery.