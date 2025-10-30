Clarify legal basis for Nnamdi Kanu’s trial, IPOB tells NBA

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to clarify the legal framework under which its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is being tried.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB appealed to the NBA to provide professional guidance to the public on the applicable law governing Kanu’s ongoing trial.

“We are calling on the NBA, as the professional body of lawyers in Nigeria, to help clarify under what law Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is currently being tried,” the statement said.

The group expressed concern that there appears to be ambiguity surrounding the legal provisions under which its leader is being prosecuted. It urged the NBA to use its position to promote transparency and public understanding of the judicial process.

“Our request is simply for clarity and fairness. Nigerians deserve to know the exact legal grounds of this case,” IPOB stated.

The group also restated its commitment to the rule of law, urging all relevant institutions to ensure justice is served in accordance with Nigeria’s legal framework.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed group, remains in detention facing charges related to treasonable felony and other alleged offences. His legal team has continued to contest the validity of the charges and the process leading to his re-arrest and trial.