City Plug Entertainment: Africa’s hub for emerging talent

City Plug Entertainment, founded in 2023 by Uthman Bello, widely known as Tekunbi, is fast becoming one of Africa’s most influential entertainment companies. Its mission is clear: to discover, develop, and project African talent to the world. From music to digital content and live events, City Plug provides a full spectrum of services to help artists and creators build meaningful, sustainable careers.

Tekunbi’s personal journey is inspiring. He graduated with a degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan and began his career as a real estate developer. He also traveled abroad to learn advanced cybersecurity before returning to Nigeria to focus on his music and start City Plug. “I started City Plug because I wanted to create opportunities I never had, and to ensure talented young people are seen and supported,” he explains. This desire to make a difference is at the heart of City Plug’s mission.

The company operates as a comprehensive talent incubator. Its approach is structured around mentorship, professional development, and strategic exposure. City Plug identifies emerging talents and provides them with the guidance, resources, and connections necessary to thrive in a competitive industry. “Talent alone is not enough. We focus on teaching professionalism, teamwork, and creativity, so our artists can build sustainable careers,” Tekunbi adds.

Since its inception, City Plug has managed and launched multiple successful initiatives. It began with strategic content projects that combined music, streaming, and digital storytelling. The company also collaborates with major brands, both locally and internationally, including Kick, Stake, iTel, Oraimo, Colgate, and JB Autos. These collaborations ensure that talents under City Plug receive both exposure and practical industry experience, helping them grow as professionals.

City Plug also emphasizes creative innovation. The company encourages artists to explore new ideas, experiment with different media, and collaborate across disciplines. This approach ensures that every project not only promotes talent but also pushes the boundaries of what African entertainment can achieve.

In addition to talent management, City Plug invests in community engagement. The company organizes workshops, mentorship programs, and events that inspire young people to pursue careers in creative industries. These initiatives highlight City Plug’s commitment to building a sustainable entertainment ecosystem that benefits both artists and society.

Beyond talent management, City Plug is expanding into larger-scale productions, including music releases, live events, and films. “Every project we take on is designed to lift not just the artist, but the whole African entertainment ecosystem,” says Tekunbi. The company actively sponsors and organizes events in Lagos and other major cities, creating platforms for young entertainers to showcase their skills and connect with audiences.

Looking ahead, City Plug Entertainment aims to become one of the biggest entertainment companies in Africa and beyond. Its focus on talent development, strategic brand partnerships, and innovative projects positions it as a leader in the industry. City Plug is more than a company; it is a movement. It seeks to transform Africa’s entertainment landscape, foster opportunities, and ensure that genuine talent receives the recognition and support it deserves.