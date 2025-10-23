CITN mourns passing of Olorunleke, doyen of taxation

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN has announced the passing of its founding President, Chief David Ajibola Olorunleke, FCTI, who departed this life peacefully on Friday, October 24.

“We kindly request your prayers, reflections, and tributes as we celebrate his life, honour his achievements, and reaffirm our commitment to advancing the profession he helped build,” said Afolake Oso, Registrar/Chief Executive of CITN.

Chief Olorunleke was a revered figure in Nigerian taxation, serving as the Institute’s first President/Chairman of Council from 1985-1995, and former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

“He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and an enduring champion of the tax profession in Nigeria,” the CITN statement read.

The Institute has opened a condolence register at its offices in Lagos and Abuja, inviting members and stakeholders to pay tribute to the late tax legend.

“May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of tax professionals,” the statement concluded