CIS conference to champion youth, innovation, sustainable growth in capital market

By Peter Egwuatu

Digital disruption, ethical governance, and inclusive finance will drive conversations as the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) hosts its 2025 Annual Stockbrokers’ Conference in Abuja, a pivotal gathering designed to shape the future of Nigeria’s capital market through innovation, integrity, and inclusivity.

Taking place from October 16th to 17th, 2025, at the Los Angeles Event Centre (LAEC), the two-day event is themed: “Capital Markets in a Digital, Ethical, and Sustainable Era: Charting Pathways for Economic Transformation.”

This year’s conference places strong emphasis on empowering young professionals, bridging knowledge gaps, and positioning Nigeria’s capital market as a catalyst for long-term national growth and competitiveness.

“Digital innovation is changing how capital is mobilised and invested. Ethical governance is now a must-have for building trust. And sustainability is no longer optional. It is essential for long-term resilience,” said Saheed Bashir, Chairman of the Annual Conference Committee.

“This convergence comes at a pivotal moment as Nigeria sets its sights on becoming a $1 trillion economy. The capital market must be at the forefront of that transformation.”

Highlighting the importance of succession planning and financial inclusion, Fiona Ahimie, CIS 1st Vice President, underscored the Institute’s commitment to attracting and nurturing the next generation of capital market professionals.

“Young Nigerians are digital-first and hungry for opportunity. We must meet them where they are with innovative, tech-driven solutions and accessible pathways into the financial ecosystem. Too many youths fall prey to scams and Ponzi schemes. This conference is part of our mission to change that by promoting investment literacy and opening doors to real, credible wealth-building opportunities.”, Ahimie said.

The conference will feature keynote speeches, technical sessions, and breakout discussions with government leaders, regulators, fintech disruptors, investors, and global experts. Core topics include: Fintech, Blockchain & AI in capital markets, ESG in investing and ethical governance, Investor education and protection, Financial inclusion and Youth and women in finance

Capital Market Career Fair for FCT-based schools and universities, Regulatory Engagement Visit to the Central Bank of Nigeria. Focused sessions on fintech, sustainable finance, and compliance, Brokers’ Networking Events and Spotlights on Youth and Women Leadership in Finance

Widely recognised as Nigeria’s premier capital market event, the CIS Annual Conference provides unmatched opportunities for learning, strategic collaboration, and policy dialogue — uniting stakeholders across stockbroking, investment banking, asset management, pensions, insurance, and fintech under one roof.