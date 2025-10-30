CIPM honours Akinnukawe, 73 others as Fellows

L-R: Katuka Halilu; Ajibola Opeoluwa-Calebs; Esther Akinnukawe, FCIPM; and ThankGod Otorkpa at the Award and Gala Night by Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, CIPM, held at the Bola Ahmed International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

…fellowship award, strong feat after 30 years as HR expert – Akinnukawe

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Chartered Institute of Personnel Management CIPM, has conferred on the Chief Human Resources Officer, CHRO, MTN Nigeria, Mrs Esther Akinnukawe with Fellowship Award along with 72 others.

Akinnukawe’s recognition and Fellowship Award took place at CIPM Gala Night and Awards Ceremony in Abuja, sponsored by MTN Nigeria, concluding its 57th International Conference and Exhibition, which had President Bola Tinubu in attendance but was represented by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack

She has a robust skill set in HR policies, performance management in various corporate organisations passed through rigorous evaluation process by CIPM led to the honour and award as Fellow of the prestigious and re regulatory organization of issues bothering human resources in both public and private organisations across the country.

Interestingly, she had been held highly sensitive positions in human resources management including General Manager Business Partnering and Services,MTN Nigeria, and Head of Human Resource Services at First City Monument Bank Limited.

Meanwhile, she expressed joy and appreciation for the recommendation and honour done her by CIPM after 30 years of professionalism in the field of human resource management.

She said: “I feel fulfilled, I feel elated, I am happy that all the hard work has actually paid off.

“I have been in HR for so long, about 30 years, and it’s been several decades of contributions and of adding value to different organizations in different sectors, and now even MTN that have been for quite a number of years, about 13 years, and that have been Chief Human Resource Officer , CHRO, for about seven years.

“So to be recognized by the foremost institute regulating the practice of human resource management in Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, CIPM, is a strong feat.

“And so I am happy that the journey that I embarked on some time ago has actually culminated today in this fellowship award. So I am happy.”

She also said the Fellowship Award will sour her to give her best in adding value to human resources in her organization and beyond.

“First and foremost, for my organization, the Fellowship means that I have been recognized not only as somebody who has contributed a lot to the practice of human resources in Nigeria, but even as a thought leader.

“So I am going to be taking that thought leadership, that expertise that I have, developed over the years and further supporting my organization, MTN, taking my organization to the next level in terms of all the excellent, best practice, global people management initiatives and practices that have been implemented in the organization.

“Then secondly, is that I will be more involved now in the CIPM activities, being an advocate and promoting the institute in terms of advocacy, thought leadership, support, sponsorship, and so many things that I will be doing with the institute.

“Even mentorship of upcoming people – young girls in the institute, and then generally, being a fantastic contributor to the society and the advancement of human resources practice in Nigeria and globally as well.”

Meanwhile, she also gave counsel to co-awardees and others who have been Fellows of CIPM, “For my colleagues out there, it is important that they all affiliate with the CIPM.

“For those who are already members of CIPM, I say kudos to them and that they should continue. At some point, if they are consistent and diligent in all the value that they are adding in their different organizations and even to the CIPM, they will get to this point where they are recognized as Fellows.

“And for the ones who are Fellows today, I say a huge congratulations to them. To the ones who have been Fellows before us, we say thank you to them for blazing the trail and making it easy for the rest of us to come up after them.

“And for those who are practicing human resources, without being members of CIPM, we say it is time for them to come back home and find their way back into the institute so that they can really be strengthened and enabled to practice in the right manner to practice with competence and expertise.”

Earlier, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council, CIPM, Ahmed Ladan Gobir, FCIPM, in an opening remarks explained that the 73 Fellowship Award of the Institute was conferred on “extraordinary professionals who have risen through commitment, excellence, and grace to join the prestigious ranks of the fellows of CIPM., which he described as “stars that bring new light to our beautiful sky, and tonight we celebrate you.”

Meanwhile, according to him, “CIPM is not an Institute that dashes fellowships, and that’s why our fellowships are not doctoral fellowships or professor fellowships as some institutes, we do not sell model to the highest bidder. No, our fellowship is earned through hard work, professional excellence, and considerable impact.”

He also added that, “Every Fellow of this Institute has proven themselves worthy, not just through titles or tenure, but through valuable achievements, service to the profession, and contributions that uplift others. To wear the title of fellow of CIPM is to wear a badge of integrity, competence, and honor.”