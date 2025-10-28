CIOTA calls for overhaul of Nigeria’s transport infrastructure

…announces 7th Transport Conference

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) has unveiled plans for its 7th National Transport Conference, set to take place from November 4 to 6, 2025, at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

Themed “Repositioning Nigeria’s Transport Infrastructure and Governance Models for Global Competitiveness,” the conference aims to create a transformative roadmap for the nation’s transport and logistics systems.

Speaking at an international press conference in Abuja, CIOTA President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prince (Dr.) Segun Ochuko Obayendo, said the event would serve as a platform for national dialogue on building a world-class, efficient, and sustainable transport system.

“This conference is not just another meeting; it is a platform for shaping transformative policies and practical actions that will reposition Nigeria’s transport sector for global relevance,” Dr. Obayendo stated.

He explained that this year’s sessions would focus on infrastructure modernization, governance reforms, technological innovation, and inclusiveness, reflecting CIOTA’s mission to align Nigeria’s transport and logistics ecosystem with international best practices.

The National Transport Conference remains CIOTA’s flagship annual gathering, bringing together key figures from government, the private sector, academia, and international organizations. It will feature keynote speeches, technical syndicates, exhibitions, and panel discussions across all transport subsectors — road, rail, air, maritime, and logistics.

Among the dignitaries expected at the conference are Conference Chairman, Senator Uba Sani, Executive Governor of Kaduna State; Keynote Speaker, Senator Said Alkali, Honourable Minister of Transportation; and Special Guests of Honour, the Ministers of Aviation, Marine and Blue Economy, Works, and the FCT.

The event will also include the investiture of new members, the recognition of distinguished professionals, and the presentation of the CIOTA African Journal of Transport.

In a separate statement, Professor Samuel G. Odewumi, Chairman of the 7th National Transport Conference Planning Committee, described the event as “timely and critical” to advancing Nigeria’s national development goals.

He revealed that this edition will mark a major policy milestone with the formal presentation of Nigeria’s first-ever Land Transport Policy and Marine and Blue Economy Policy, both approved by the Federal Executive Council earlier in 2025.

“This is the first time the country has achieved such a feat after decades of attempts,” Professor Odewumi said. “CIOTA has been at the forefront of advocacy for these policies and contributed actively to their drafting. We will continue to champion their implementation.”

The conference will also promote inclusivity, engaging transport unions such as NURTW, RTEAN, and NARTO, alongside regulators, operators, investors, and academics.

Dr. Obayendo reaffirmed CIOTA’s dedication to professionalizing transport management through training, certification, and policy advocacy.

“Repositioning Nigeria’s transport system requires not only physical infrastructure renewal but also institutional reforms, capacity building, and professional excellence,” he emphasized.

He called on government agencies, the media, and corporate partners to support the event and amplify discussions that can influence real policy reform.

“We invite all stakeholders to collaborate with CIOTA in driving innovation and service excellence across all modes of transport — road, rail, air, maritime, and pipeline,” he said.

Both Obayendo and Odewumi expressed confidence that the conference would produce actionable outcomes capable of strengthening Nigeria’s global competitiveness in transport and logistics.

“We are bringing together voices that matter, ideas that work, and actions that will drive results,” Dr. Obayendo concluded. “Together, we move Nigeria forward.”