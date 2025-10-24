CILT, partner BPP to strengthen Nigeria’s public procurement through logistics, supply chain integration

By Godwin Oritse

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), Nigeria, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) aimed at embedding logistics and supply chain management (SCM) principles into Nigeria’s public procurement system.



The partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), seeks to enhance efficiency and transparency across the entire procurement cycle , from needs assessment to the final stage of goods and service delivery.



Speaking at this year’s conference of the institute, held at the Civic Centre in Lagos, its President, Mrs Mfon Usoro disclosed that under the new collaboration, CILT Nigeria will develop and deliver specialised training programmes for public sector procurement officers. The goal is to build capacity, improve decision-making, and ensure that supply chain considerations are effectively integrated into government procurement processes

Usoro stated that in addition to this initiative, CILT Nigeria, in collaboration with the African Centre for Supply Chain, has introduced a series of regular Executive Masterclasses designed specifically for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and C-suite executives. These sessions aim to equip top business leaders with advanced insights into strategic logistics and supply chain management for improved organisational performance.



The initiatives according to her underscore its commitment to advancing professional standards, promoting best practices, and driving sustainable economic growth through effective logistics and supply chain systems in Nigeria.



She said:”In the past four years, CILT Nigeria has established strategic collaborative arrangements with critical stakeholders in the knowledge industry and deepened existing relationships. We executed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Maritime Academy of Nigeria.



“Under this model, cadets of the Academy will, upon graduation, hold both the Institute’s professional qualifications and the applicable Certificates from the Maritime Academy and be eligible to become Chartered Members of the Institute immediately they attain the required number of years of industry experience.



“We established a strategic partnership with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), which was cemented by an MoU. The aim is to embed logistics and supply-chain management (SCM) principles into Nigeria’s public procurement cycle, from needs assessment to final delivery.



“CILT will design specialised training for procurement officers in the public sector under this partnership. CILT, Nigeria, in collaboration with the African Centre for Supply Chain, introduced regular Executive Masterclasses targeted exclusively for CEOs and C-Suite occupants. Together with Multimix Academy, we also offer Certified Transport and Distribution Professional Courses.



“We have intensified the collaboration with the Nigerian Military through the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management (NACOLM), where we provide courses on the “civilian” aspect of logistics and transport, recognizing, of course, that planning for and efficient operationalisation of logistics systems is a sine qua non for the military from ancient times.”