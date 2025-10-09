CILGPAN canvasses professionalisation of LGA administration, urges enforcement of autonomy

A Cross Section of Inductees during the ceremony

PORT HARCOURT – The Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria (CILGPAN) has renewed calls for the professionalisation of local government administration across the country, urging full implementation of local government autonomy as enshrined in the constitution.

The institute made the appeal during the induction of 369 new fellows, associates, and members held on Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

CILGPAN President, Prof. A.M. Awotokun, represented by the Vice President, Prof. Frederick Eze, charged the inductees to uphold integrity and professionalism in public service, warning against corruption and negligence.

“Today, we are fulfilling one of the key mandates of the institute to induct qualified professionals into the local government system.

“Rivers State has already embraced professionalisation in its local government service, and we expect these inductees to reflect their training in effective service delivery.”Awotokun said.

He further expressed optimism that the ongoing legislative efforts toward full autonomy would soon yield results.

“There’s currently a disconnect between the local and state governments, but with what the National Assembly is doing, we believe that sooner than later, the local governments will be truly autonomous and free to initiate projects and manage their funds in line with the constitution,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Registrar of CILGPAN, Dr. Uche Okereke, revealed that no fewer than 300 of the inductees successfully passed the institute’s professional examination before qualifying for the ceremony.

“We inducted 106 fellows, who are officers from grade level 15 and above, five associate members from grade levels 9 to 10, and 258 members.

“They all earned their places through rigorous professional assessment. Local government autonomy remains our goal because it will unlock massive grassroots development if councils are allowed to manage their finances directly,” he explained

Dr. Okereke also reaffirmed CILGPAN’s partnership with the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the push for autonomy and good governance at the local level.

One of the newly inducted fellows, Mrs. Gold Badom, lauded the institute for promoting professionalism in local governance, describing the recognition as “a call to greater service and accountability.”