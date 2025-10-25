CIA to focus on repositioning Nigeria’s auction industry for growth

Nigeria Flag

…as it announces 2025 National Conference

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Certified Institute of Auctioneers, Nigeria ,CIAN, has announced plans to host its 2025 Annual National Conference in Ilorin, Kwara State, as part of renewed efforts to reposition the nation’s auction industry as a key driver of economic growth and innovation.

The two-day conference, themed “Repositioning Nigeria’s Auction Industry,” is scheduled to be held on November 19 and 20, 2025, at the Rotana Event Hall, Ilorin.

According to the National Conference Chairman, Sanni Muhammed Olaide, the event is expected to attract auction professionals, regulators, policymakers, and private sector stakeholders from within and outside Nigeria to deliberate on strategies for advancing the industry’s relevance in the nation’s economy.

Olaide said the conference would feature a rich programme comprising plenary sessions, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities, all designed to promote innovation, transparency, and professionalism in auctioneering practice.

Key highlights of the event include:”Panel discussions and plenary sessions focusing on the evolving role of auctions in Nigeria’s economy, regulatory frameworks, and the integration of digital tools in auction practices;Workshops on ethics, standards, and modern auction methodologies;Networking sessions for practitioners, government representatives, and private sector participation and cultural gala night, celebrating Nigeria’s diverse heritage through music, cuisine, and artistic performances.

Olaide further disclosed that this year’s edition will also feature the annual national auctioneers’ competition and awards, aimed at recognizing distinguished professionals and celebrating outstanding contributions to the growth of the sector.

He emphasized that the conference would “provide valuable insights, foster collaboration, and inspire forward-thinking solutions for the auction profession in Nigeria,” adding that participants will have opportunities to explore innovations shaping the global auction landscape.

The Institute urged stakeholders across sectors to actively participate in the 2025 conference as part of collective efforts to shape the future of Nigeria’s auction industry.