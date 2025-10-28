Church raises alarm over herders’ invasion of Taraba communities

By Dayo Johnson, Shina Abubakar & Haruna Aliyu

The Holy Family Catholic Parish, Takum, has raised the alarm over renewed attacks by suspected herders on several communities in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, leading to widespread destruction of farmlands and mass displacement of residents.

The alarm came as no fewer than 10 herders were reportedly killed in a reprisal attack at a Fulani settlement in Tilli community of Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Sunday.

This is just as Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, yesterday vowed that the security and stability of Ondo State were non-negotiable, following recent planned attacks on the state by the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP.

Meanwhile, Osun State government has warned against politicising security, if the country must win the war on insecurity.

On the invasion of communities in Taraba State, the Parish priest, Very Rev. Fr. George Dogo, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, describing the situation as “disturbing and devastating,” calling for urgent government intervention to avert further bloodshed and humanitarian crisis.

According to him, the crisis erupted on September 19, 2025, following an attack on security personnel in Aye Twar, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of neighbouring Benue State.

The violence, according to him, reportedly spilled over into border communities in Takum, where armed herders allegedly invaded farmlands and settlements.

The affected areas include Dogon Gawa, Tor Gbenger, Jenuwa Nyifiye, Jenuwa Gaba, Jenuwa Gida, Jenuwa Ruwa, Jenuwa Nytsu, Kwari, and Ribasi — where “farms of all kinds” were reportedly destroyed.

In Asuku and Mbakyula villages, the church reported that two people were critically injured, while about 150 residents were displaced.

It stated further that another 200 people were said to have fled from Imbor, Mbaaga, Chakera, Hoyo, Mbayatsav, Genda, and Ikyor communities after their farms were destroyed.

Over 10 Fulani killed in reprisal attack in Kebbi

In Kebbi, no fewer than 10 herders were reportedly killed in a reprisal attack at a Fulani settlement in Tilli community of Bunza Local Government Area on Sunday.

A local told our correspondent that the reprisal attack was carried out in the area, following the killing of a vigilante member by Lakurawa bandits.

It was gathered that the killing of the vigilante was blamed on the Fulani residing in the area.

Vanguard also learned that over 10 of them were killed, while several sustained injuries during a raid carried out in their settlement by some suspected members of the community.

A source said: “The reprisal attack was carried out in an error. They thought the Fulani were behind the killing of the vigilante man.

“They attacked them in their settlement. Over 10 of them were killed, while several of them sustained injuries. They are still searching for more people who might have been killed in the attack.’’

ISWAP planned attacks: Security, stability of Ondo non- negotiable, Aiyedatiwa declares

Meanwhile, Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has vowed that the security and stability of Ondo State were non-negotiable.

Aiyedatiwa, who gave the vow while receiving the National Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, Prof. Abubakar Ahmed in Akure, the state capital, yesterday, said: “My administration will respond swiftly, firmly and effectively to any attempt to undermine the peace of the state.’’

He, however, lauded the security chiefs for their comprehensive briefings and assured them that the state government would provide the necessary logistics, intelligence support and operational backing required to stay ahead of any potential threat.

The National Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Prof. Abubakar Ahmed, commended the governor for his support for the operations of security agencies in the state.

He said: “Governor Aiyedatiwa was one of the few governors offering operational support to the Corps, which has strengthened the partnership between the government and security agencies in the state.”

We must not politicise insecurity to win battle — Osun govt

In a related development, Osun State’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, stressed the need to not politicise issues around security, if the country must win the battle against insecurity.

Speaking at the 2025 Press Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osun Council in Osogbo yesterday, Alimi tasked governments at various levels to approach the insecurity in the country holistically without playing politics with it.

He said the present situation called for collective collaboration to ensure that every corner of the country was safe and secure, thereby endearing growth and development.

“It is better for us to remove politics from the issue of insecurity, starting from the national to the state, to the local, even for those in our immediate communities. Let us always put a round peg in a round hole. “

Let us forget about tribal discrimination.

“The issue of security and governance are interwoven, and they cannot be separated. We must, as much as possible, prioritise it. And all of us, as well as those in government, must remove all barriers, including politics, corruption and other issues that may not allow our communities, states and nation to be properly secured.’’