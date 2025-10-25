Christopher Iheuwa’s play, ‘The Coffee Shop’ re-echoes Nigerian dream in Bradford

By Benjamin Njoku

The Nigerian Community Association, Bradford, in collaboration with the British African Arts and Theatre Ensemble and Stable Stage Productions, recently staged ‘The Coffee Shop’, a thought-provoking play in commemoration of the country’s 65th Independence anniversary.

Written, produced, and directed by cerebral playwright and Nollywood actor, Christopher Iheuwa, the production brought together members of the Nigerian and African diaspora, British theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of African storytelling for an engaging evening of culture, reflection, and dialogue.

Set entirely within the symbolic space of a coffee shop, ‘The Coffee Shop’ is a deeply layered exploration of Africa’s post-colonial journey, its internal contradictions, and relationship with the rest of the world.

In ‘The Coffee Shop’, Iheuwa uses the everyday setting of a local café to stage conversations that mirror continental realities. Through witty, tense, and emotional exchanges, the characters represent various African nations, each carrying distinct cultural perspectives and prejudices.

The play unpacks the present state of the Nigerian nation as it pertains to insecurity and the economy and how it has fueled the ‘japa’ syndrome. It also delves into the lingering influence of foreign powers, exposing how cultural and economic imperialism continues to shape governance and identity decades after independence.

Speaking after the performance, the playwright posits that Nigeria’s greatest battle is not only against outside influence but can be found in the prejudices, divisions, and compromises we allow.

“‘The Coffee Shop’ is my contribution to the ongoing conversation about redesigning the Nigerian dream, redefining our values, and uniting as a people. ‘The Coffee Shop’ is more than just a stage performance — it is a celebration of identity and resilience,” he said.