Chinese investment in lithium processing hits $1.3bn —Alake

Dele Alake

….Says Nigeria remains best for global mineral investment

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA—Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, weekend, disclosed that Chinese investment in lithium processing in the country has hit $1.3 billion.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, the minister disclosed this at China Mining Conference in Tianjin, while speaking on the theme, ”Connect and Collaborate, Co-Build and Co-Share.”

He wooed investors to increase their investment stakes in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, following positive reforms that promised higher returns.

He impressed his hosts with security reforms, including the Mining Marshals and the satellite mines monitoring project, which were introduced to protect licensed miners and curtail illegal mining.

Meanwhile, reviewing the Chinese mining business, Alake acknowledged that investments in lithium processing alone grossed $1.3 billion since September 2023, adding that MOUs signed by President Bola Tinubu during the state visit in September 2024 had led to substantial investment commitments.

His words: “Since September 2023, when this administration assumed office, Chinese companies such as Canmax Technology, Jiuling Lithium, Avatar New Energy Nigeria Company, and Asba have invested over $1.3 billion in lithium processing.

“The investments have boosted Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts, reduced its dependency on oil and attracted infrastructure, technology transfer, and expertise.

”Joint Ventures between Chinese and Nigerian companies in the mining sector often enhance local capabilities and skills among Nigerian workers and engineers.”

Alake also told conference participants about the dramatic changes taking place in the Nigerian mining sector with upgrades in technology to ease doing business and processing application, the Electronic Mining Cadastre, EMC+, the Nigerian Mineral Resources Decision System, NMRDS, the Centre of Excellence, and the websites of the Ministry and agencies, among others.

Meanwhile, Alake, who is currently the Chairman, Africa Minerals Strategy Group, AMSG, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening continental cooperation in mineral exploration and reporting standards, stating that Africa must build shared systems of knowledge and governance if it was to fully benefit from its vast mineral endowments.

He also reaffirmed plans to strengthen the regional centres of excellence in geosciences and mining skills, and to expand the role of the Solid Minerals Development Fund, SMDF, and the SMDF-AFC facility in supporting early-stage exploration and de-risking investments.

“We warmly invite investors, development partners and technical institutions to explore Nigeria’s vast opportunities in minerals such as lithium, gold, lead-zinc, barite, and rare earth elements.

”Our government offers a conducive investment climate, improved security of tenure, and incentives that guarantee mutual benefit.

“Nigeria’s vision is not only to extract minerals but also to build a globally competitive value chain that supports clean energy transition, job creation, and industrial growth, all within the framework of responsible mining,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director-General, Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, Prof Olusegun Omoniyi Ige, highlighted the National Mineral Resources Data System, NMRDSS and Nigeria’s extensive aeromagnetic and geochemical datasets, which together provide a solid foundation for informed mineral exploration.

Ige also noted that while these datasets had greatly improved the country’s geological understanding, greater investment was still required to expand exploration coverage and convert data into proven mineral resources.

Other speakers included the Deputy Director-General of the China Geological Survey, Mr Xu Xueyi; Minister of Minerals of Sudan, H.E. Mohamed Ahmed Taha; the Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources of South Africa, Ms Phumzile Mgcina; and the Director-General of Geological Exploration, Sierra Leone.Mr Joseph Lebbie.