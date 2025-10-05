Chinese firm set to establish power generation plant, industrial park in Ogun

A Chinese power generation firm, CCETC, has expressed its readiness to establish a power generation plant as well as an industrial park in Ogun State.

Chairman of the company, Mr Guo Xianda, disclosed this at the weekend during an extensive meeting between his team and the Ogun State Governor, at the Governor’s office in Abeokuta, pledging the company ‘s readiness to install a 3MW power plant at the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, Iperu-Ilishan, free of charge, in order to accelerate economic activities at the arena.

The investment pledge comes on the heels of the recent visit of Governor Dapo Abiodun to China, in continuation of his investment drive across the globe.

The Governor, who led a powerful economic team from Ogun State to China, had engaged numerous investors on partnerships and collaborations in different areas of investments, raging from tech, energy and manufacturing, among others.

According to Mr Guo Xianda, the company based in Jiangsu, China, already has a substantial investment footprint in Nigeria and Africa, with over 250MW projects operating in Nigeria, and is now seeking to expand its operations further across Africa, with its capacity standing in excess of 5,000MW for distribution.

Xianda stated that the interest of the group in Ogun State covers power generation and distribution, investment in a dedicated state transmission network, and the establishment of an Industrial Park that will attract more Chinese manufacturers to Ogun State.

Responding, Governor Dapo Abiodun thanked the group for bringing such strategic investment opportunities to Ogun State.

According to him, “The company will strategically focus on three fundamental areas of intervention, namely: strengthening power generation and distribution within the state, investing in the State’s transmission network, and establishing an Industrial Park that will attract more Chinese manufacturers to the state while integrating power projects.”

Meanwhile, the Governor is scheduled to take the team on an inspection tour of the ongoing distribution infrastructure and power project currently being executed by Sahara and Powergen, as part of efforts to secure reliable energy supply across the state.