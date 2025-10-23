China, Nigeria pledge stronger partnership for shared future — Prof Hui

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Professor Hui An of the China–Africa Think Tank Research Center has said that China and Nigeria are entering a new phase of cooperation aimed at promoting mutual growth, industrial development, and global peace.

In his article titled “Joining Hands in a New Era: Writing a New Chapter in the China–Nigeria Community with a Shared Future,” Prof Hui described both nations as brothers in progress whose National Day and Independence Day, both celebrated in early October, symbolize their shared pursuit of independence, prosperity, and the wellbeing of their people.

He noted that 2025 marks an important year for China–Nigeria relations, as China celebrates its 76th anniversary and continues to strengthen its partnership with African nations through peace, development, and mutual respect.

Prof Hui said China’s development experience offers valuable lessons for the world, as the country has lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty and now contributes over 30 percent to global economic growth.

With a GDP exceeding 18 trillion US dollars and per capita income above 13,000 dollars, China has become a major driver of global progress.

He stressed that China is ready to work closely with Nigeria in key areas such as industrialization, the digital economy, and green development, adding that the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) continues to play a vital role in advancing these goals.

Prof Hui also highlighted China’s Global Governance Initiative, which promotes fairness, equality, and inclusiveness in international relations.

He said Nigeria’s support for the initiative aligns with its national development agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

According to him, both countries share a responsibility to champion world peace and sustainable development.

He said“China and Nigeria, as two great nations of the Global South, have a common mission to build a community with a shared future that promotes mutual respect, justice, and prosperity.

He expressed optimism that as China and Nigeria mark 65 years of diplomatic ties, their partnership will continue to grow stronger, setting a positive example of friendship, cooperation, and shared progress for the rest of the world.