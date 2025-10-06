China marks national day with N5m donation to 10 Nigerian families

By Juliet Umeh

In commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Mid-Autumn Festival, and Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, the Chinese community in Lagos has donated food items worth N5 million to 10 low-income Nigerian families.



The donation, coordinated by the Chinese Consulate in Lagos in collaboration with the China Industrial and Commercial Enterprise Association and the Association of Chinese Women in Nigeria, was part of efforts to support vulnerable households amid current economic challenges.



The beneficiaries received food and household items, including rice, noodles, semovita, cassava flour, spaghetti, groundnut oil, toiletries, and other essentials.



The Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, said the gesture symbolised China’s enduring friendship and solidarity with Nigeria.



According to her, the donation formed part of an ongoing charity initiative, “Together Fight Against Hunger.”



Yuqing said: “Since the inception of this programme, we have been privileged to support over 300 families, providing not just food, but hope, dignity, and a reminder that no one walks alone in times of need.



“As we extend our hands to these families, we illuminate the path of friendship between China and Nigeria.



“As we look to the future, we remain committed to deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation that go beyond government-to-government relations,” she said.



Also speaking, Chairman of the China Industrial and Commercial Enterprise Association, Dr Eric Ni, said each of the 10 families received food items worth N500,000.



He said: “This is not the first time. We have supported over 300 families of low-income earners and over 5,000 students through scholarships.”



Ni added that hunger knows no boundaries and that the gesture reflected their collective commitment to contribute positively to the society that had warmly hosted them for years.



He stated: “Nigeria has been home to many of us, and the hospitality of the Nigerian people continues to inspire us to give back.”



Similarly, Adviser of the Association of Chinese Women in Nigeria, Mrs Loi Eng-Koon, described the donation as a symbol of gratitude and cultural harmony.



She said: “As Chinese women living and thriving in Nigeria, we understand the profound meaning of building bridges between cultures.



We have been warmly received by this beautiful nation, and this is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our host country. True celebration is not complete until we have shared our blessings with others.”



Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Babatunde Kolawole expressed gratitude to the Chinese community for the gesture.



“This is a wonderful initiative, especially considering the current economic situation and rising cost of living. We say thank you to the Chinese community. We truly appreciate it,” he said.