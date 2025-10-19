Chidoka urges African universities to embrace “Mekaria Spirit” of excellence, innovation

— Delivers Convocation Lecture at Paul University, Awka

AWKA — Former Minister of Aviation and Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Chief Osita Chidoka, OFR, has called on Nigerian and African universities to cultivate what he described as the “Mekaria Spirit” — a philosophy of doing more and doing better through continuous excellence, curiosity, and innovation.

Chidoka made the call while delivering the Convocation Lecture at the 5th Combined Convocation Ceremony of Paul University, Awka, on Friday, October 17, 2025. He said that in the emerging Intelligence Age, universities must evolve into hubs of creativity and moral courage, capable of producing leaders who can build inclusive, data-driven societies.

“The future belongs to the curious, the courageous, and the continuously improving. Mekaria is not a slogan — it is a mindset of disciplined curiosity, moral courage, and unrelenting excellence. It is the spirit that built civilisations, discovered continents, and transformed institutions,” Chidoka said.

Recounting his early struggles after arriving in Abuja for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with only ₦20 in his pocket, Chidoka narrated how he earned the NYSC Honours Award through hard work and integrity. He said that experience shaped his lifelong belief in the Mekaria philosophy — the relentless pursuit of improvement and purpose.

He challenged universities to move beyond traditional education models and position themselves as “the infrastructure of innovation and civilisation” in an era driven by Artificial Intelligence and data technology.

“If our universities produce citizens who can think, build, and serve, Africa will not just catch up — it will leap forward,” he said.

Addressing the graduating students, Chidoka urged them to embody curiosity, courage, and discipline in their journey ahead.

“The 21st century will not reward those who wait for change; it will reward those who create it,” he said.

“Be curious enough to ask new questions. Be courageous enough to take new risks. Be disciplined enough to do more, do better.”

The convocation ceremony also featured the conferment of Postgraduate and Undergraduate Degrees on 615 graduates — including 18 PhDs, 54 MScs, and 474 First Degrees — as well as the awarding of Honorary Doctorate Degrees to distinguished Nigerians for their contributions to national development.

Among the honourees were Lady Dr. (Mrs.) Ada Chukwudozie, Chairman of Keystone Bank PLC, who received the Doctor of Management and Entrepreneurial Studies (Honoris Causa), and Chief Williams Linus Ifejirika, who was awarded the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa).

The event also marked the installation of High Chief Sir Dr. Napoleon Onyewuchi (Oba Odezuligbo of Abagana) as the new Chancellor of Paul University, Awka.

In his closing remarks, Chidoka urged the graduands to carry the Mekaria spirit into every sphere of their lives.

“When life says ‘enough,’ tell yourself, ‘I can do better.’ That is the spirit that turns potential into power — and nations into greatness,” he said.

The statement was signed by Ikechukwu Okafor, Special Assistant (Media) to Chief Osita Chidoka, OFR.