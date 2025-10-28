Chiamaka Nnadozie nominated for 2025 IFFHS Women’s Best Goalkeeper Award

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been nominated for the 2025 International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Women’s Best Goalkeeper Award.

The 24-year-old, who has been hailed as one of Africa’s most promising shot-stoppers, earned her recognition following an outstanding year for both her former club, Paris FC, and the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Her professional career unfolded with Nigeria’s Rivers Angels, and was vital for Paris FC to win the Coupe de France Féminine title in June.

She also played a key role in Nigeria’s success at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, where the Super Falcons secured their 10th continental title.

Nnadozie also made history by finishing fourth in the 2025 Yachine Trophy rankings, becoming the first African and Nigerian to reach that milestone.

The winner of the IFFHS Women’s Best Goalkeeper Award will be announced in December 2025.