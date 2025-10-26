Charles Onyeabor sells out first headline concert at Hard Rock Café, Italy

History was made on October 24th, 2025, as Nigerian-born, Europe-based Afrobeat sensation Charles Onyeabor sold out his very first headline concert, “The Charles Onyeabor Show,” held at the iconic Hard Rock Café in Firenze. The event has since become the talk of the town, cementing Charles’ status as one of Afrobeat’s brightest global ambassadors.

From the moment the doors opened, the energy was electric. Fans from across Italy and beyond filled the venue to capacity, eager to experience the infectious groove and unmatched charisma of the son of Afro-funk legend William Onyeabor. Charles delivered a high-energy performance that seamlessly blended Afrobeat, soul, funk, and modern rhythm; a sound that’s distinctly his own.

The night featured a stellar lineup of guest performances, including DJ Obas, DJ Top Gee, UK-based Afrobeat personality Adesope Olajide (Shopsydoo), Henry Afrobeat Rome, Young Game, Pharrow, and more. Each act brought their own fire to the stage, setting the perfect tone before Charles Onyeabor took over and completely transformed the night into a celebration of music, heritage, and unstoppable creativity.

Performing hit tracks such as “Ifenkili,” “As e dey play, e dey show,” and his recent club anthem “Cho Cho Cho,” Charles commanded the stage with a magnetic presence that had the audience dancing from start to finish. His ability to connect with the crowd in both English and his native Igbo and fluent Italian showcased his authenticity and versatility as a performer who bridges continents through sound.

Speaking after the show, Charles Onyeabor expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans and team: “This night means everything to me. To see people from different cultures come together to celebrate Afrobeat and my music it’s humbling. I’m grateful for the love, and I promise this is only the beginning.”

The sold-out success of The Charles Onyeabor Show marks a defining milestone in his journey one that honors the legacy of his legendary father while boldly carving out his own lane in today’s global Afrobeat movement.

With excitement still buzzing through Florence, Charles is already gearing up to release a brand new single in the coming weeks, continuing his streak of consistent hits and unstoppable momentum.