Change Nigeria: Seyi Tinubu meets Stanley Uzochukwu, Obi Cubana, other Igbo businessmen‎

‎In driving the ‘Change Nigeria’ through Nigerian youths participation in politics, legitimate businesses, entrepreneurship, innovation initiative, the proud son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu has met with young Igbo billionaire businessmen.‎

‎Seyi Tinubu met with the Delborough Lagos/Stanel boss, Stanley Uzochukwu; Zenco, Obi Cubana; E-Money, Ituma Enviable, Hon Chima Anyaso and other young billionaire Igbo businessmen under the umbrella of ‘Change Nigeria’ initiative.‎

‎The meeting was held at the prestigious and award winning ‘The Delborough Lagos’, in Victoria Island Lagos recently with Seyi Tinubu presiding over the meeting to chart ways on how to change the economy of the country for better future.‎

‎In a post on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Obi Cubana cheered Nigerians to be guided by a clear conscience and aligned with the rule of law in whatever they find to do.‎

‎The post reads, “An entire day with great minds with shared visions, mission and goals; united in same purpose — unity, peace and prosperity!

‎Welcome to the future!!!”

“Our expressions and methods of advocating for change may differ, but what truly matters is the outcome we achieve.

“We all have our unique approaches to addressing issues; however, whatever you do, let it be guided by a clear conscience and aligned with the rule of law.”