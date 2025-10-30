Chams sustains upward momentum in Q3 performance amid bold innovation drive

By Peter Egwuatu

Chams Holding Company Plc has announced strong financial and operational performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The result underscores the strength of its diversified portfolio and innovation-driven growth strategy.

Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, the Group delivered another quarter of steady growth and profitability.

It recorded revenue of N13.6 billion up by 4% from N13.14 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Profit After Tax stood at N500.7 million; total assets stood at N20.60 billion and shareholders’ funds rose to N10.56 billion, an increment of six percent, Year-on-Year.

While finance costs rose to N626 million, the Group is actively implementing strategies to reduce borrowing expenses and strengthen its financial position.

Chams HoldCo also achieved a 100% subscription rate in its recently concluded N3.6 billion private placement, reflecting strong investor confidence in its vision and long-term strategy.

Speaking on the outlook for the year, Olaniyan, said:

“We are optimistic about sustaining our growth momentum by expanding our fintech ecosystem through strategic partnerships and new products, driving digital transformation, and strengthening governance and sustainability practices.”

Meanwhile, a Statement from the Company says its subsidiaries have recorded strategic milestones. ChamsAccess Limited achieved a major milestone with its PenCentral platform, processing over N50 billion in pension remittances for more than 1,500 corporate entities. The launch of the National Pension Automation Project in Sierra Leone further demonstrates ChamsAccess’s leadership in digital identity and financial inclusion across West Africa.

CardCentre deepened its partnership with MTN Nigeria to produce biodegradable SIM cards a first-of-its-kind sustainability initiative in Nigeria. The project reinforces Chams HoldCo’s dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and sustainable innovation. ChamsSwitch Limited, under the new leadership by Mr. Mudiaga Umukoro (formerly of Zone), ChamsSwitch is undergoing a strategic transformation focused on payment interoperability, merchant solutions, and digital banking infrastructure. This positions the subsidiary for accelerated growth within Nigeria’s dynamic fintech landscape.

These achievements highlight Chams HoldCo’s resilience, innovation culture, and commitment. The Group continues to set new benchmarks in operational excellence and sustainable business performance.”, according to the statement.