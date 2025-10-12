Challenges are not signs to quit but opportunities to grow — Mafe Damilola

Ayo Onikoyi

For Mafe Damilola, co-founder of AfrikMedia, the journey into media entrepreneurship has been a mix of passion, persistence, and purpose. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pot Pourri, he reflected on his early struggles and the mindset that kept him going when the odds seemed stacked against him.

“Yes, there were definitely moments I felt like giving up,” he admitted. “In the beginning, even building my capacity and finding a space to practice my craft — sometimes just on a volunteering basis — was tough.”

Damilola recounted a particular project that almost broke his spirit. “I launched a project with so much hope but quickly ran into funding issues, little external support, and the overwhelming pressure of handling everything on my own. On top of that, I had just quit my 9–5 job to go full time into media, and that transition was extremely difficult.”

However, one piece of advice from his mentor helped him regain focus. “He once told me, ‘If it were easy, everyone would do it. What makes you different is your ability to push through.’ That reminder, along with my passion for storytelling and the people who believed in me, kept me moving forward,” he said.

Today, Damilola sees challenges not as obstacles but as stepping stones. “Over time, I learned that challenges are not signs to quit but opportunities to grow. They don’t define you — how you respond to them does,” he added.