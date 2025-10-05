CGM marks 50 years of Idahosa’s Centre, tasks political leaders on governance

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the Church of God Mission International has commenced a one week celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of the Idahosa Miracle Centre which was once penciled for demolition because of proximity to the Benin Airport.

Addressing a press conference, presiding priest of theCentre, Bishop Wale Ajayi said the facility has produced many prominent preachers across the country and beyond just as he called on Christians occupying political positions to always make the welfare of the people their priority as directed by the Bible.

He said as part of the activities, the church would commission a Primary Health Centre in Evboruhun in Iyekogba ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area for the use of the people.

Bishop Ajayi said the celebration would also attract prominent men of God including many who encountered the Founder of the Centre, Late Archbishop Benson Idahosa like Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Chris Oyakilomhe, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, among others.

Talking about Christians in authority, he said “Having received His life, it is important that we live our lives unto him, that when you get into government, don’t forget the purpose of God. Don’t forget why you are there. Many times Christians forget why God gives them the privilege to be in power.

“God gives you that opportunity for the advancement of his kingdom and to make the lives of people better. So my challenge to Christians who are in government is, don’t forget the purpose for which God placed you there because somebody said that when purpose is not known, abuse is inevitable.

“Many times Christians get into power and all they think of is amassing wealth for themselves, but remember, you will not take this wealth away.”

This church building was dedicated in 1975 November, precisely about 50 years ago,

This was the building that in 1976, the federal government, led by General Murtala Muhammed said that the building was going to go down because of its proximity to the airport but to the glory of God, even though it was put on national news, the building is still standing.

In those years, many of the frontline preachers that we know today in Nigeria and around the world have walked through these halls, they have been a part of what God has done here.

I know specifically that people like Bishop Michael Okonkwo or Bishop David Oyedepo, were all ordained as pastors in this particular hall, very many frontline preachers today worked with the Archbishop Idahosa, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome worked with him at the office here, and so we are celebrating what God has done in the past 50 years through this church.

He said the presiding bishop of the church, Archbishop (Mrs) Margaret Idahosa who would be part of the activities told him that it was from that facility the Bible school, the hospital, the university and all the dreams they had all came from.