CGIAR Gender Conference 2025 seeks to empower women in food systems

The CGIAR Gender Conference 2025 concluded in Cape Town, South Africa after three days of powerful dialogues, collaboration, and evidence sharing aimed at accelerating equality and inclusion across food, land, and water systems.



Dr. Nicoline de Haan, Director of CGIAR Gender Equality and Inclusion, opened with a clear call to move from insight to implementation while reminding delegates that gender is never a one-size-fits-all issue, but deeply shaped by local, cultural, and contextual realities. The challenge, she emphasised, lies in translating evidence into meaningful action that transforms lives on the ground. Speakers throughout the conference underscored the urgent need to dismantle structural barriers that continue to limit women’s and youth participation in agriculture and natural resource management.



They stressed that without access to finance, innovation and productivity remain stifled — and the promise of more equitable, sustainable food systems remains out of reach. Access to funding was repeatedly identified as one of the most persistent challenges facing both farmers and researchers across the continent. Reflecting on these inequities, Adv. Mikateko Joyce Maluleke, Director-General of South Africa’s Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, highlighted that many communities still lack access to land and water – critical building blocks for inclusive growth.



She emphasised that bridging the education gap and challenging restrictive cultural norms must go hand in hand with improving access to resources and finance. Speakers further highlighted that achieving progress on food security, nutrition and climate resilience is impossible without the empowerment of women. Across all discussions, participants reinforced that women and youth must be included in decision-making from the inception of any policy, programme, or research initiative — not added once frameworks are already in place. Inclusion cannot be retrofitted; it must start at inception. Interventions designed without input from the people they aim to serve often fail to address real needs on the ground. When reflecting on how institutions can lead by example, Inga Jacobs-Mata, Strategic Programme Director at the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), shared how the organisation is rethinking internal culture and structures to model inclusion from within. IWMI has made it mandatory for youth-led organisations to co-lead programmes, a shift that has transformed its decision-making processes and deepened community engagement. Actors from the private sector echoed that inclusion must go beyond participation.

For women and young people to play meaningful roles in agricultural value chains, they need both the knowledge to navigate these systems and the opportunities to act within them. Empowerment, speakers agreed, is about capacity and agency — not just presence. We are here at a pivotal moment. In 2026, the world will celebrate the International Year of the Woman Farmer, acknowledging the historic reality that women have long been underrepresented in conversations about agriculture, despite making up around 41% of the global agricultural labour force. Delegates viewed this milestone as both a celebration and a call to action – an opportunity to break barriers, shift power, and embed women’s leadership at the heart of agricultural transformation.

At the policy level, government representatives stressed that global commitments made at forums such as COP30 must translate into tangible local action. Strengthening governance mechanisms and ensuring that national plans reach women and communities on the ground will determine whether gender equality efforts succeed or stall. A roundtable session with media highlighted the lived experiences of young African farmers who shared both the barriers they face and the opportunities they are creating through agritech innovation, market inclusion, and sustainable farming.

Their stories illustrated how youth across the continent are driving climate action and leading the transformation of food systems from the ground up. Addressing the perception that farming is a labour-intensive, low-income career, Devroll Lekgodi, an award-winning farmer based in South Africa, emphasised the need for greater awareness of the agricultural value chain and the wide range of opportunities it offers.

By showcasing the sector’s potential for innovation and entrepreneurship, agriculture can become a far more attractive and viable career path for young people. As the world approaches the final stretch toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the conference’s message was unmistakable: transforming food systems is not just about innovation — it’s about inclusion.