Centre moves to strengthens Africa–Caribbean ties

By Nnasom David

The GOTNI Leadership Centre (GLC) in Abuja has deepened Africa–Caribbean relations with a historic visit from the Prime Minister of Grenada, The Honourable Dickon Mitchell, marking a new phase in South–South cooperation and leadership exchange.

The visit, hosted by GLC’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Linus Okorie, MFR, underscored the shared heritage and aspirations between Africa and the Caribbean while exploring opportunities for transformational leadership and economic partnership.

Prime Minister Mitchell commended GOTNI’s leadership development initiatives, describing the Centre as “a model for building capable, ethical leaders who can drive progress at all levels of society.”

“Africa and the Caribbean share a common heritage and a common future,” Mitchell said. “Our prosperity will be shaped by the quality of leaders we raise—and by partnerships like this that convert shared heritage into shared advancement.”

During a strategic dialogue session led by Dr. Okorie, discussions centered on equipping emerging leaders with values-driven mindsets for systemic transformation. The forum highlighted priorities such as integrating moral and behavioral learning into education, promoting health and wellness for productivity, and fostering intergenerational wealth through institutional reform and people-centered governance.

The engagement also delved into areas of potential economic cooperation. Prime Minister Mitchell showcased investment and tourism opportunities in Grenada to Nigerian business leaders through the GOTNI platform, emphasizing sectors like luxury real estate, hospitality, and offshore oil and gas—where Nigerian expertise remains in high demand. He also spotlighted Grenada’s Investment Migration Programme via the National Transformation Fund and approved real estate ventures.

Advocating for stronger connectivity, the Prime Minister called for the establishment of direct air links between Africa and the Caribbean to enhance trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Dr. Okorie described the visit as “a new chapter in leadership export from Africa to the world.”

“GOTNI exists to raise a new cadre of ethical, visionary leaders who build institutions, create wealth, and advance human flourishing,” he stated. “By connecting Africa’s leadership assets with emerging Caribbean opportunities, we are expanding what is possible for the Global Black Community—economically, culturally, and civically.”

The visit concluded with a joint commitment to pursue long-term leadership development initiatives across Grenada and the wider Caribbean, aligning GOTNI’s leadership philosophy with the region’s transformation agenda.

Both parties reaffirmed their dedication to nurturing a new generation of transformational leaders capable of driving inclusive growth, institutional trust, and sustainable prosperity across the Global Black Community.