Celebrating Jerome Elaiho’s arts legacy @ SNA October Rain

By Chukwuma Ajakah

The Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) continues its tradition of celebrating artistic excellence with the third phase of its 2025 edition of October Rain annual festival, which showcases the works of master artists. Thrilled by the remarkable career of Pa Jerome Elaiho, 84-year-old veteran artist and his contributions to the art world, the organizers have chosen this round of exhibitions, thematically tagged, “TECHGRITUDE” as a fitting tribute to his enduring legacy by featuring a stunning collection of works that highlight the skill, creativity, and dedication of the celebrant and other legendary artists to their craft.

Activities at the occasion compares to what obtains in a masterclass as Elaiho’s exhibition at the fiesta spotlights a lifetime of creative excellence, particularly through the display of his own

timeless artistry in two fascinating art pieces, “Comradeship” (3×4 ft, Computer and Electronics medium) and,”Listeners” (3×4 ft computer electronics). In a chat with Vanguard Newspapers, the octogenarian expressed delight at the honour extended to him by SNA, saying: “Today is a joyous day for me. I am grateful to God. I wasn’t expecting this recognition. It wasn’t something I craved. When I was told by the SNA that they would be celebrating me, I asked them : Why me, what have I contributed to deserve such honour? They said you have done so and so, I said well, ‘I’m not the one to appraise myself, these are people who know what they see in me. It’s really a great privilege for which I’m grateful.”

Narrating his artistic journey, Pa Jerome said: “After my early education, I enrolled in Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Lagos where I studied arts. I worked briefly after my graduation before I went on scholarship to the UK for advanced studies in arts. On my return, I worked with Lintax Advertising as a graphic artist for about five years after which I resigned to establish a printing press. I ran the company successfully for many years, doing business with many companies until the economy of the country got so bad that many businesses were having difficulties in staying afloat. I was spending much money on maintaining infrastructure and meeting up with the overhead than I was making from the business. In a about six months. I had to wind up after about thirty years entrepreneurship to rest my head,” he said, pointing out that he would be 85 years old in a few months.

Prior to his adventure into entrepreneurship, the sage revealed that art had always been a part of his life as he had often engaged in painting, participated in, and organized series of exhibitions.

While speaking on his work being featured at the even, Pa Elaiho noted that SNA’s October Rain had started about a month earlier, saying: “In the past three weeks, they have celebrated some other artists in galleries other than Quintessence. I am the last artist being celebrated, but my works are also in those other galleries.”

In response to how he would describe his work Pa Elaiho said, “I do realistic work. I also do abstract work. Any idea that comes to my mind I put it into painting sometimes, I use computers to paint.”

The third phase of SNA’s 2025 October Rain arts fiesta held last Saturday, October 18, at Quintessence Gallery also featured the works of notable artists like Dr. Kolade Oshinawo, Chief Dr. Nike Davies-Okundaye, Prince Adelakun Olokun, and Ben Nwosa.

One of the eye-catching paintings on display was that of Irish-Nigerian Ben Nwosa, which has the emblematic title, “Looking Up”.

According to the artist, “Looking Up” is a black and white painting that captures the essence of hope and resilience. “The monochromatic palette serves as a metaphor for the complexities of life, where moments of darkness are juxtaposed with glimmers of light,” he enthused.

The iconic artist further explained that the abstract figures in the painting, gazing upwards, embody the human spirit’s innate yearning for transcendence and connection to something greater while the upward gaze represents a longing for clarity, peace, and liberation from life’s burdens.

“Looking Up” (35×41 inch, Acrylic on Canvas) conveys the emotional intensity of seeking solace and strength in adversity through bold brush strokes, inviting viewers to reflect on their own moments of struggle and triumph, encouraging them to look beyond the horizon and find meaning in the vast expanse above.

Ben Nwosa’s

“We Die Here” (Acrylic on Canvas, 3×4 ft) which was collected at the event by the Special Guest of Honour, Prof. Ebun Clark, essentially portrays the theme of “japa syndrome”, plaguing many African countries, particularly Nigeria as most of her youth migrate abroad en mass, seeking refuge in other continents, from the economic and political hardship in their own country. “To execute this work,” the artist explained, “I used black, grey, yellow and white colours, which are the colours you’d find in Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica,” the most moving and powerful anti-war painting in history.”

Describing the master piece further, Nwosa said: “The lines dotting around the works represent two rivers in Nigeria. In the work itself, there are conglomerates of different types of birds used in capturing the idea behind “We Die Here” which revolves around the surge in migration from Nigeria and the ensuing conflict as those who refuse to join the “Japa” bandwagon seem to vow, “We Die Here” while others, say: “We Live Here.”

Distinguished guests, artists, and dignitaries present at the event include the Special Guest of Honour, Prof. Ebun Clark, who presented a lifetime award to the chief celebrant and honouree, Pa Jerome Elaiho, and the Chairman, SNA Lagos, Olojo-Kosoko Kolawole.