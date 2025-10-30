CDCFIB releases shortlist, sets date for recruitment CBT across Paramilitary agencies

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB has announced the release of the shortlist for applicants who participated in its recent recruitment exercise into the Nigerian Correctional Service NCOS, Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Federal Fire Service FFS, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the Secretary to the Board, Maj. Gen. A.M. Jibril (Rtd.), said candidates can begin checking their application status on the official portal — https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng — starting from Thursday, October 30, 2025.

He explained that the portal will also provide details of each shortlisted candidate’s Computer-Based Test (CBT), including the date, time, and venue.

Jibril advised all applicants to adhere strictly to the information provided on the official website and to disregard any unofficial messages or third-party platforms claiming to represent the Board.

He warned against falling prey to fraudsters promising preferential treatment, stressing that the recruitment process remains transparent and merit-based.

The ongoing exercise covers recruitment into the four key paramilitary agencies under the CDCFIB’s supervision, as part of efforts to strengthen national security and public safety.