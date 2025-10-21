CCDI lauds Oyebanji’s leadership style

By Henry Obetta

ADO-EKITI — THE Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity, CCDI, yesterday, commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State for the unprecedented peace, infrastructural expansionand socio-political inclusion that now define the state’s governance culture.

CCDI, in a statement by its President and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mr Olufemi Aduwo, observed that Ekiti State, once challenged by communal disputes, farmers–herders clashes, and kidnapping incidents which gravely undermined the right to life and security guaranteed under Section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), has now experienced remarkable transformation.

CCDI said: “Today, however, those challenges have been drastically curtailed through pragmatic engagement, intelligence-led policing, and a governance approach anchored on consensus and community participation.”

The organisation further commended the Oyebanji administration’s unwavering commitment to infrastructural development, just as it described the government’s fiscal prudence and transparency as “exemplary and compliant with constitutional standards of public accountability and equitable resource distribution.”

It said: “It is almost unprecedented in Nigeria’s recent history for major opposition figures to align in bipartisan support of a sitting governor. Such consensus is not born of political expediency, but a genuine public endorsement of good governance and responsible leadership.

“Peace is not merely the absence of conflict but the deliberate product of institutional stewardship and lawful governance.”