CASER urges Enugu Attorney General to investigate former Minister Nnaji

Uche Nnaji

The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER) has called on the Enugu State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to initiate an investigation into matters relating to former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Geoffrey Uche Nnaji.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, CASER’s Executive Director, Mr. Frank Tietie, said the organisation had submitted a formal request to the Enugu State Attorney General to examine issues surrounding the former minister’s resignation and determine whether any legal action may be warranted.

Tietie explained that the call was made in line with CASER’s commitment to promoting accountability and strengthening public trust in the justice system. He urged the Attorney General to exercise the powers conferred by Section 211 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to ensure that due process is followed.

According to him, “CASER’s position is guided by the need for transparency, deterrence, and the restoration of institutional integrity. When public concerns arise over accountability in governance, state authorities have a duty to uphold the rule of law.”

He further stated that CASER’s letter, dated October 6, 2025, was acknowledged by the office of the Enugu State Attorney General on October 7, 2025.

The organisation emphasised that holding public officials accountable, where necessary, is essential to strengthening democracy and ensuring equality before the law.

Earlier in the week, several civil society groups and stakeholders had similarly called for appropriate legal and administrative review of issues surrounding the former minister’s resignation.