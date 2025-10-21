Carloha sponsors NAPE Golf Tournament, offers Chery Tiggo 8 Pro as hole-in-one prize

…Strengthening Bonds with Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Sector Through Golf

By Theodore Opara

Carloha Nigeria, the exclusive distributor of Chery automobiles in Nigeria, has announced its sponsorship of the 2025 Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Golf Tournament, scheduled to hold in November in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

As part of the sponsorship, Carloha is offering a brand-new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV to any golfer who achieves a hole-in-one — a grand gesture that reflects the brand’s commitment to celebrating excellence and strengthening relationships within Nigeria’s vital oil and gas sector.

Themed “Strengthening Bonds with Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Sector Through Golf,” the sponsorship underscores Carloha’s strategic engagement with one of the nation’s most influential industries. Golf, known for its values of discipline, precision, and strategy, mirrors the qualities that define both the engineering excellence of Chery vehicles and the professionalism of Nigeria’s oil and gas community.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Felix Mahan, General Manager, Marketing, Carloha Nigeria, said:

“We are proud to be part of the NAPE Golf Tournament. It is a prestigious platform that exemplifies excellence, unity, and community spirit.

At Carloha, we believe in the power of sports to bring people together, inspire high performance, and positively impact society.”

Expanding on the partnership, Mahan added:

“The values embodied by the game of golf — class, precision, and discipline — closely align with those of the petroleum industry, which is renowned for its commitment to safety and operational excellence. These are principles that both Carloha and Chery deeply cherish.

By sponsoring this distinguished tournament and presenting the Tiggo 8 Pro as the Hole-in-One prize, we aim to foster healthy competition, celebrate achievement, and reinforce our shared commitment to excellence.”

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro: The Executive’s Choice

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro exemplifies innovation, comfort, and luxury. Designed for executives and industry leaders, the seven-seater SUV combines advanced technology, refined interiors, and strong performance.

Key highlights include:

Smart Technology: Advanced digital cockpit and infotainment system.

Premium Comfort: Leather-trimmed interiors and versatile seating.

Performance & Safety: Turbocharged engine and intelligent driver-assist features.

Like all Chery vehicles from Carloha, the Tiggo 8 Pro comes with the CarlohaCare 6-6-7 package — offering 6 years warranty, 6 years free service, and a 7-day repair promise — a comprehensive commitment to customer satisfaction and aftersales excellence.

About the NAPE Golf Tournament

The NAPE Golf Tournament is a highlight of the Annual NAPE International Conference and Exhibition, attracting petroleum explorationists, geoscientists, executives, policymakers, and thought leaders from across Nigeria and beyond.

As the tournament tees off, Carloha congratulates NAPE on another successful gathering and extends best wishes to all participating golfers. The company reaffirms its commitment to fostering partnerships, celebrating excellence, and redefining vehicle ownership through customer-focused initiatives under the CarlohaCare programme.