Care Africa LASG urges inclusion, investment in care economy

9The Convener of Caring Africa, Mrs Blessing Adeshiyan, has urged Africans to elevate the culture of care across homes, workplaces and governance, describing care as the foundation that keeps economies running.

Adeshiyan made the advocacy on Wednesday in commemoration of the International Day of Care, in Lagos.

The event drew participants from government and private sectors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Caring Africa was established by Adeshiyan to promote care awareness for women, working families and economies.

According to her, many people often associate care only with hospitals or healthcare.

She said that true care transcended medical support to include emotional, physical and social responsibilities that would sustain families and communities.

“When we talk about care, we must understand it is the quiet neighbour of love that keeps homes together and communities running.

“It is waking up early, preparing meals and nurturing others often without recognition,” Adeshiyan said.

She said that unpaid and unseen care contributed significantly to societal stability and productivity but remained undervalued in policy and economic discourse.

“Care makes the economy run. Every morning, a parent or an elderly relative wakes up to prepare a child for school.

“That invisible labour is what keeps our economy functioning.”

According to her, recognising and rewarding care is crucial for sustainable development.

She urged policymakers, businesses and communities to prioritise investments that would make care affordable, accessible and dignifying.

“If we can care for our people, we can care for our economy and our future,” Adeshiyan said.

She called for policy reforms that would promote family-friendly workplaces, strengthen community networks and integrate care systems into national development agenda.

“Every working mother, every father trying to provide, every teacher or nanny is a quiet hero keeping our societies alive.

“Care is not sentimental; it is essential,” she said.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Bolaji Ogunlende, in his keynote address, said that care economy must be seen as a pillar of national growth and social progress.

“I am not here to simply celebrate care as sentiment. Care is infrastructure.

“It is the invisible foundation of our economy and the true measure of our humanity,” Ogunlende said.

He said that the Lagos State Government, through its THEMES Plus Agenda, was strengthening social inclusion, gender equality and youth development, while integrating care systems across all ministries and agencies.

“These are not just words on paper; we provide direct services for vulnerable people, support families, assist the elderly and offer psychosocial help to those in need,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state managed over 15 homes and institutions, including elderly care centres and correctional facilities, and urged greater collaboration among government, non-governmental organisations and the private sector.

“Government cannot do it alone. That is why I commend Blessing Adeshiyan and the creation of the Creative Care Council. They will help to amplify the care agenda across Africa,” Ogunlende said.

He described care as “the new oil,” urging that its economic value must be harnessed through deliberate policy action, public-private partnerships and grassroots engagement.

“When families lack care and caregivers are undervalued, society pays the price.

“In Lagos alone, the value of care work is estimated at N24 billion potential we can’t afford to waste,” Ogunlende said.

The commissioner added that through initiatives such as Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, the state was addressing disability inclusion, drug abuse prevention and mental health support to strengthen care systems for all.

“As we mark this day, let us envision a Lagos where compassion drives governance. Care is not just a home issue; it is a growth issue, a governance issue and a survival issue,” he said.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to working with Caring Africa and other partners to redefine care as a cornerstone of development across Nigeria and Africa.

“Care is the work that makes every other work possible, If we can invest in care, we can build a stronger, fairer and more inclusive Africa,” Ogunlende said.

Mrs Toyosi Etim-Effiong, the Chair of the Creative Care Council and Chief Executive Officer of GoodMedia, said the council was established to amplify the voices of caregivers and formalise recognition for unpaid care work.

“Our role is to promote and amplify the mandate of care in Nigeria.

“We want to ensure that care is not just seen as a nice-to have concept but as critical infrastructure entrenched in policy and workplaces.”

Etim-Effiong said the theme of celebration, “Start with Care: Strong Families, Strong Workplaces, Strong Nations’, underscored the need to place care at the heart of national development.

“There would be more productivity if care is taken more seriously.

“Formalising the care sector will not only empower caregivers but also strengthen our economy.”

She said many Nigerians were still unaware that caregiving, even within families, deserved recognition.