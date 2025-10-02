CAPPAN congratulates new NCAN leadership, urges transparency, accountability

Tunde Awoyoola

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Cashew Processors and Packagers Association of Nigeria, CAPPAN, has congratulated Mr. Ademola Adesokan on his appointment as Interim National President of the National Cashew Association of Nigeria, NCAN, CAPPAN views this leadership change as a significant step towards achieving transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in the Nigerian cashew industry.

According to the MD/CEO of Nutslink Limited and spokesperson for CAPPAN, Air Vice Marshal Tunde Awoyoola, the restructuring of NCAN reflects the association’s consistent advocacy for reform. “The restructuring represents a turning point that reflects what CAPPAN and other stakeholders have consistently advocated: that NCAN must evolve into a body that truly represents farmers, processors, traders, and exporters, rather than serving the interests of a few individuals,” Awoyoola stated.

CAPPAN has been vocal about its concerns over mismanagement and exclusion in NCAN’s leadership, emphasising the need for domestic value addition and local processing to drive the industry’s growth. The association has proposed a structured model for raw cashew exports, which includes a two-to-three-month pause at the start of each harvest season to allow local processors to secure high-quality nuts. During this period, a minimum farm-gate price would be enforced to protect farmers, after which controlled exports of surplus crops would be permitted.

Awoyoola urged the new leadership to remain committed to restoring credibility, unity, and fairness to the association. “This new chapter presents a golden opportunity to unify all stakeholders and reposition Nigeria not only as a leading producer of cashew nuts but also as a global leader in cashew processing and value creation,” he declared. “It is time to put the past behind us and embrace a future built on trust, inclusivity, and innovation for the benefit of the cashew industry and the Nigerian economy at large.”

CAPPAN has also called on the interim leadership to ensure the full implementation of the Cashew Policy Roadmap, developed in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. According to the association, the roadmap provides a strong foundation for reform and has the potential to transform Nigeria into a global leader in cashew processing and value-added exports ¹.