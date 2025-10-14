CAN youth wing hails Seyi Tinubu’s role in youth devt

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has acknowledged the contributions of Mr Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to youth development and engagement across the country.

In a statement, the National Chairman of YOWICAN, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, commended Seyi Tinubu’s involvement in programmes aimed at empowering young people and promoting community initiatives.

Enwere noted that Mr Tinubu had consistently supported social impact projects and youth inclusion in leadership, saying such efforts reflected the values needed to strengthen Nigeria’s youth development space.

“Today, we celebrate a young man who continues to inspire hope among Nigerian youths through his dedication to service, innovation, and compassion.

“Seyi Tinubu is not just the son of the President; he is a role model who has proven that youth can be drivers of meaningful change when given the opportunity,” Enwere said.

He said YOWICAN’s recognition was part of its broader commitment to identifying young Nigerians contributing positively to society through social, entrepreneurial, and developmental efforts.

According to Enwere, Mr Tinubu’s engagement in philanthropy and community development has supported initiatives that improve livelihoods and promote youth empowerment.

“Seyi Tinubu’s 40th birthday is not only a personal milestone but also a reminder of what young people can achieve through determination and faith.

“His humility and sense of purpose stand out in an era where many youths are searching for direction. He has shown that leadership is not about position but about positive influence and impact,” he stated.

The YOWICAN president encouraged young Nigerians to draw lessons from Seyi Tinubu’s involvement in public service and private enterprise, describing his example as one that demonstrates resilience, creativity, and commitment to national growth.

“As a youth leader, I urge our young people to emulate Seyi Tinubu’s focus and commitment to nation-building. Our country needs young men and women who are not only ambitious but also guided by integrity and compassion,” Enwere added.

YOWICAN, he said, hoped the President’s son would continue to use his influence to promote peace, unity, and opportunities for Nigerian youths to thrive. The group also extended its best wishes to him on his 40th birthday.