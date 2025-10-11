CAN seeks FG partnership on mental health

*As Archbishop Okoh recalls early encounters with people battling mental illness

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Friday called for a national partnership between the Church and the Federal Government to address the country’s growing mental health crisis, drawing from his own childhood experiences living among people battling mental illness.

Delivering his keynote address at the National Mental Health Summit organised by CAN at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, to mark World Mental Health Day, Archbishop Okoh recounted how his formative years in a church compound exposed him to the realities of mental suffering long before it became a public health concern.

“I grew up in a church compound that had what we called ‘faith homes’. They were places where people who were ill, including those with mental health challenges, stayed close to the church so they could receive prayers, counselling, and care. As a child, I lived among people with severe mental conditions; some violent, some withdrawn, and I watched some of them regain their sanity and go on to live full lives,” he said.

That early exposure, he said, shaped his lifelong understanding of mental health as a human, not merely medical, challenge; one that requires compassion, patience, and a holistic approach.

“I saw people who came in under terrible conditions but were transformed through love, prayer, and guidance. Some became pastors, married, and raised families. Those experiences taught me that no one is beyond restoration,” the CAN President recalled.

Archbishop Okoh explained that the summit, themed ‘Faith and Mental Health: Break the Silence’, was not just another meeting but a call to action, urging the Church and government to collaborate in breaking stigma and building a compassionate national response.

“For too long, discussions about mental health have remained in the shadows of ignorance and fear. Many Nigerians suffer quietly, even within our churches, battling depression, anxiety, trauma, or emotional exhaustion. They are often misunderstood or judged instead of supported. This summit challenges us to change that narrative,” he said.

The CAN President warned against reducing mental illness to spiritual weakness or demonic affliction, insisting that faith must go hand in hand with medical care and social support.

“Mental illness does not mean a lack of faith. The Bible teaches us to ‘bear one another’s burdens’. The Church must be a place of refuge, not rejection, for those struggling mentally or emotionally,” he said.

Archbishop Okoh urged the government to strengthen mental health policies, increase funding, and integrate counselling and therapy into community and primary healthcare systems.

He also pledged that CAN would mobilise its nationwide structures to complement such efforts through grassroots outreach, pastoral counselling, and mental health education.

“Many people are afraid to confide in family but find comfort in speaking with pastors. We must use that trust responsibly, in partnership with professionals,” Archbishop Okoh said.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s social conditions, he linked rising mental distress among young people to economic hardship, substance abuse, and the moral collapse of society.

“Not all our social problems stem from poverty. Some are rooted in greed; the desire for instant wealth without process. We must teach our youth patience, discipline, and purpose,” he cautioned.

He further disclosed that mental health issues affect all classes of Nigerians, including the wealthy and even clergy.

“Some of my wealthy friends have children who attempted suicide; some pastors themselves are silently struggling. We must care for our caregivers too,” he said.

Archbishop Okoh called for renewed investment in training counsellors, chaplains, and lay ministers to recognise distress early, provide guidance, and refer cases for professional care. He said true healing must address the wholeness of body, soul, and spirit.

“Our sermons and teachings must remind people that seeking help is not weakness but courage. No one is beyond restoration. We can take people off the streets and help them reintegrate into society with dignity and hope,” he emphasised.

The CAN President further described the summit as a new beginning for Nigeria’s faith and health sectors.

“This summit is more than a meeting; it is the beginning of a movement; a movement where the Church, the government, and the people unite to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of background or status, can live with peace of mind, dignity, and belonging,” he declared.