CAN fires back at presidency, says ‘Christian genocide’ is real

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused the Presidency of twisting facts and misrepresenting its position on the ongoing killings of Christians across the country, insisting that what is happening in several parts of Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt amounts to a ‘Christian genocide’.

In a statement issued by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN clarified that it did not, at any point, dismiss or describe the widespread killings as a ‘so-called Christian genocide’, as claimed in a press release reportedly issued by Barrister Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy Communication.

According to the statement, the controversy followed Bwala’s visit to the CAN Secretariat at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on Monday, during which he sought to understand CAN’s position on remarks made by United States Senator Ted Cruz, who described the persistent killings of Christians in Nigeria as a ‘Christian genocide’.

“CAN made it clear that its position on this issue has long been established and remains unchanged. Across many parts of Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt, Christian communities have suffered repeated, organised and brutal attacks which have left thousands dead, villages destroyed and families displaced. These are not isolated crimes but a continuing pattern of violence that has persisted for years without justice or closure,” the CAN President said.

CAN expressed alarm over the Presidency’s subsequent release titled ‘Presidency Debunks Western Christian Genocide Narrative in Dialogue with CAN Leadership’.

The apex Christian body said the report falsely suggested that Archbishop Okoh had downplayed the killings by describing them as a ‘so-called Christian genocide’.

“That portrayal is completely false and grossly unfair. The meeting was recorded by CAN’s media team, and at no point did Archbishop Okoh use such words or express such a view. Referring to the tragedy as a ‘so-called genocide’ trivialises the pain of countless Christians who have lost loved ones, homes and places of worship in targeted attacks,” Archbishop Okoh said.

The Christian body added that during the meeting, Bishop Mike Akpami, its Director of Planning, Research and Strategy, presented verified data from www.orfa.africa showing consistent and targeted attacks on Christians across several regions of Africa, including Nigeria.

Those present at the meeting included Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President; Rev. (Dr.) Stephen Panya Baba, Vice President; Apostle (Prof.) Samson Fatokun, General Secretary; Dean Rev. Emmanuel Nicodemus Ozumba, Director of Education, Women and Youth; Dame Comfort Otera Chigbue (Esq), Director of Legal and Public Affairs; Bishop Mike Akpami, Director of Planning, Research and Strategy; Prophet Commodore Abimbola Ayuba, Director of National Issues and Social Welfare; Rev. Dr. Simon Dolly, Secretary, North Central Zone; and Dr. Victor Ivoke, Senior Special Assistant to the CAN President.

For the avoidance of doubt, CAN clarified that Rev. Dr. Uzoaku Williams, Assistant General Secretary, and Dr. Celestine Aharanwa, whose names appeared in some media reports, were not present at the meeting.

“We call on the Federal Government and security agencies to act with urgency, fairness and transparency to halt these killings and bring all perpetrators to justice.

“We also urge media professionals and government officials to speak with truth, empathy and responsibility, as careless words can deepen wounds and undermine peace,” Archbishop Okoh said.

CAN reiterated that its commitment to peace does not mean silence in the face of injustice and that truth must always guide engagement between the Church, the State and the public.