Campus France bridges educational exchange between France, Nigeria at Yabatech

By Esther Onyegbula

Campus France Nigeria, in collaboration with the Embassy of France in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening educational and cultural exchange between Nigeria and France through its Study-in-France Conference held at the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Lagos.

The event, which took place on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the School of Art, Design and Printing, attracted more than 450 participants, including students, academic staff, and representatives of French universities, in what was described as one of the most vibrant international academic engagements hosted by the institution this year.

The day’s activities began with a guided tour of the Yabatech Art Gallery, where visiting delegates were taken through a collection of student and professional artworks. The guests, visibly impressed by the depth of creativity, commended the college’s commitment to fostering artistic excellence and innovation.

Speaking at the main conference held at the Yusuf Grillo Auditorium, the Rector of Yabatech, Dr. (Engr.) Ibraheem Abdul, welcomed the French delegation and participants, describing the event as a milestone in promoting cross-border academic collaboration. He lauded Campus France for providing a reliable platform that connects Nigerian students with educational and career opportunities in France.

Delivering the keynote address, the Deputy Head of the Africa Unit at Campus France, Mrs. Oumou Diakité-Simon, outlined the agency’s mission of supporting international students throughout their study journey, from program selection and document preparation to visa processing through the Études en France (EEF) platform.

She also highlighted the wide range of scholarships available to Nigerian students and encouraged them to explore France’s rich blend of academic excellence and cultural diversity.

During the interactive session, representatives from participating French universities presented their programmes and admission procedures, while students engaged them on tuition fees, scholarship options, accommodation, and part-time job opportunities.

The Lagos representative of Campus France Nigeria, Mr. David Owonikoko, joined Diakité-Simon in providing practical insights on navigating the application process and adjusting to life as an international student in France.

The event, which was also livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook to allow for wider participation, ended with a vote of thanks from the Students Union President, who expressed appreciation to Campus France Nigeria and the French Embassy for bringing global educational prospects closer to Nigerian students.

The French delegation and Campus France team later proceeded to the University of Lagos for the “Choose France” Education Fair.

The Study-in-France conference at Yabatech underscored the growing partnership between Nigeria and France in promoting higher education and cultural exchange, reaffirming Campus France’s role as a bridge connecting ambitious Nigerian students to world-class learning opportunities abroad.