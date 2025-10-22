CAIDOV urges NBA to sanction Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer over protest participation

The Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV) has urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to take disciplinary action against Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for alleged professional misconduct over his participation in the recent “Free Nnamdi Kanu” protest in Abuja.

In a statement issued on October 21 and signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Gbenga Soloki, CAIDOV described Ejimakor’s appearance at the protest as a breach of professional ethics and a violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct (RPC) for Legal Practitioners 2023, particularly Rule 33, which prohibits lawyers involved in ongoing cases from making extra-judicial statements capable of prejudicing the fair trial of a matter.

The group maintained that Ejimakor’s presence at the protest could influence public perception and potentially compromise judicial impartiality.

“The law expects that lawyers argue their cases in court, not on the streets, in protest grounds, or on media platforms. Mr. Ejimakor’s participation in the protest is tantamount to trying to sway public opinion and, by extension, the court’s view on a matter still under adjudication,” CAIDOV stated.

It added that the legal profession demands restraint, discipline, and respect for judicial processes, stressing that emotions should not override professional ethics.

“This act by Mr. Ejimakor amounts to professional misconduct. The law is not emotional, and every lawyer is bound by its standards, regardless of who their client is,” the statement read.

CAIDOV also called on law enforcement agencies to investigate whether the lawyer’s actions constituted a breach of national security or contempt of court.

The group further appealed to the NBA Disciplinary Committee to review Ejimakor’s conduct and impose appropriate sanctions to uphold the integrity of the legal profession.

“Mr. Ejimakor made a very big mistake by publicly protesting for a client in a case he is handling. The NBA must take swift disciplinary measures to send a clear message that professional ethics cannot be compromised,” CAIDOV concluded.