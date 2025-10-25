CAF Champions League: Sundowns focused on finishing the job against Remo Stars

Mamelodi Sundowns are built on the foundation of winning every game, which is why they will leave no stone unturned when they face Remo Stars in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary qualifiers at home tomorrow afternoon (3.30pm kick-off).

Sundowns hammered Remo Stars 5-1 in the first leg of the qualifiers away last Sunday, putting one foot into the group stage of the premier interclub knockout competition. That result was especially pleasing for the side as they got back to winning ways after crashing out of the Carling Knockout at the hands of Marumo Gallants in the last 16.

Coach Miguel Cardoso has also seen some pressure lifted off his shoulders following a mixed start to the season, which is why he has stressed the importance of continuing with their ethos of winning- even when a tie appears to be wrapped up.

“Teams like Mamelodi Sundowns have been built over the years with a lot of investment, which makes it possible to buy the best players,” Cardoso said. “By working with them, we continue to recruit and strengthen our squad.

“Of course, there’s still the legacy of Sundowns that we need to respect. So, we understood who the Remo Stars were when we went to Nigeria. They have a huge history in Nigerian football. Despite our history in the Champions League, we don’t rely on that, but on what we do on the pitch on the day. If you focus on the fact that you have a star or were previous finalists, that won’t help you on the pitch.”