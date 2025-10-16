Business magnate Ali Akinyele dies at 78

Ali Oladeinde Akinyele, the founder of prominent manufacturing firms AkinOcean Nigeria and Allison Foam, passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Born on April 18, 1947 into the prestigious royal family of Agata Shokun Onilegbale in Isale Eko, the deceased began his career as a draughtsman.

Akinyele honed his business acumen as a Trainee Business Associate at Isiaka Rabiu and Sons in Kano, where he worked for years under the mentorship of a tycoon, Alhaji Isiaka Rabiu.

During the period, he mentored a host of young entrepreneurs, including the future BUA Group Chairman, and subsequently ventured out to establish successful enterprises.

A devoted Muslim and renowned philanthropist, Alhaji Akinyele was known for widespread generous support for various human development initiatives.

Survived by his wife, children and grandchildren, he assisted many small businesses to grow and donated handsomely to religious and charity organizations.

Islamic funeral prayers will be held at the Community Central Mosque at Alausa Secretariat, followed by interment at the Abari Cemetery in Lagos Island.