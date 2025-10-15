Burkinabé star Yago criticises CAF, FIFA over Nigeria’s play-off qualification

Credit: BackpagePix

By Ayobami Okerinde

Burkina Faso defender Steeve Yago has expressed deep frustration after Nigeria clinched a spot in the continental play-offs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, edging out his country on goal difference.

Nigeria qualified as one of the four best runners-up following the conclusion of the African qualifying round, joining Cameroon, Gabon, and DR Congo in the next stage.

The Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic 4–0 in their final group game, while Burkina Faso beat Ethiopia 3–1. Despite both sides finishing with 15 points, Nigeria advanced due to a superior goal difference.

Gabon topped the runners-up ranking with 19 points, followed by DR Congo (16), Cameroon (+9 goal difference), and Nigeria (+7), while Burkina Faso (+6) narrowly missed out.

Reacting on his X account, Yago criticised the qualification format, questioning how results were assessed.

“Honestly, it’s strange: you win your matches against the weakest team in your group, and yet Nigeria is ahead of you, even though they didn’t even beat Zimbabwe, the bottom side in their group. Apparently, beating the last-placed team is too conventional. Thank you, CAF and FIFA!” Yago wrote in French.

“With my career coming to an end, I’ll soon study the system so I can criticize it properly,” he added.

Why Nigeria qualified for World Cup play-offs ahead of Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso’s frustration stems from a technical rule adjustment following Eritrea’s withdrawal from Group E before the qualifiers began. Under CAF’s regulations, results against sixth-placed teams were discounted in ranking the best second-placed nations.

This meant Burkina Faso’s victories over Djibouti, home and away, did not count toward their final total. Consequently, their 21 points were reduced to 15, and their goal difference dropped from +15 to +6, allowing Nigeria to edge them.

Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, and DR Congo will now compete in a mini-tournament in Morocco in November, where the winner will advance to an intercontinental play-off in March 2026 for a spot at the World Cup.