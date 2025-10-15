Buratai to Army Officers: Democracy must be sustained

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), has urged Nigerian Army officers to see themselves as defenders of democracy and custodians of national stability.

“You must remain loyal. Democracy must be sustained and maintained. Whatever the challenges, I believe democracy itself will solve them. Loyalty is very key as a military officer — even in retirement, we still maintain that loyalty,” Buratai said on Tuesday in Abuja during the decoration of two senior officers of the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police, Col. Ibrahim Bunza and Col. Adetunji Idowu, recently promoted to new ranks.

He charged the officers to remain loyal, disciplined, and committed to the sustenance of democracy, noting that promotion marks the beginning of new responsibilities that must be matched with hard work, integrity, and professionalism.

“I remember vividly when I was promoted to Colonel. That rank signifies the beginning of a new era. If you must get to generalship, it starts now. Your performance, attitude, character, and disposition to duty will determine your future ranks,” he said.

Buratai, who served as the 20th Chief of Army Staff (2015–2021), congratulated the newly promoted officers, describing them as disciplined, battle-tested, and worthy ambassadors of the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police.

Speaking about Col. Bunza, who served as his Aide-de-Camp (ADC), Buratai commended his dedication and composure during challenging moments, including operational visits to the North East.

“He was my last ADC, and God made it in such a way that I had him. He was calm, calculated, and maintained discipline among all my close aides. He is battle-tested. I remember one of our visits to the North East when we came under fire, but he remained composed throughout,” he said.

Buratai also praised Col. Idowu for his leadership as Commander of the 6 Provost Group in Port Harcourt, describing him as “a disciplined and resilient officer who commanded in a very challenging environment and came out with his head high.”

He emphasized the importance of a stable home, urging the officers’ spouses to support their husbands and ensure their homes positively reflect on their performance in service.

The retired general further encouraged continuous self-development and professional learning, saying, “Even in retirement, I continue to learn. In February, I obtained a certificate in Communication and Leadership from the University of Cambridge. So don’t stop improving yourselves.”

Earlier, the Provost Marshal (Army), Maj.-Gen. Mathias Erubelu, thanked Buratai for his mentorship and for approving the construction of the Corps’ present headquarters during his tenure.

He congratulated the newly promoted officers, describing their elevation as a product of hard work, diligence, and divine favour.

“Promotion comes from God, but not without hard work. There were 298 officers presented for promotion, but only 225 made it. So, this is a privilege that comes with responsibility,” he stated.

Responding on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Col. Bunza expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, and the Provost Marshal for their confidence and mentorship.

“We assure the Nigerian Army of our renewed commitment to service, loyalty, and upholding its core values. We are also grateful to our families, colleagues, and friends for standing by us,” Bunza said, while also appreciating Buratai’s mentorship, describing him as “a father and leader whose guidance shaped our careers.”