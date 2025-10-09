Buratai hails new book on military justice

—Says Court Martial Vital to Discipline, Democracy

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), has described the Nigerian military court martial system as a vital pillar for maintaining discipline, professionalism, and democratic accountability within the Armed Forces.

Speaking at the launch of a new legal text, “Annotation of Cases on Court Martial,” co-authored by Maj. Gen. M. U. Wambai and Al Omachi, Esq., at the Army Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja, Buratai commended the authors for their deep commitment to military law and for producing a work that would serve as a valuable reference for both military and legal practitioners.

He recalled Gen. Wambai’s dedication and professionalism during his tenure as Director of Legal Services (Army), noting that his contributions were instrumental in sustaining discipline and operational efficiency in the Nigerian Army.

Buratai explained that the court martial system, inherited from British military tradition, has evolved alongside Nigeria’s political development—balancing the imperatives of discipline with constitutional rights and judicial oversight.

“The tension between military necessity and constitutional rights has produced landmark judgments that have shaped our military jurisprudence,” he said, citing Eweka v. Nigerian Army and Gideon Uweri v. Nigerian Army as cases that affirmed fair hearing and defined the limits of court martial jurisdiction.

He stressed that “a fair and just military justice system is the bedrock of disciplined armed forces and a stable democracy,” adding that transparent military justice reinforces public trust and strengthens the legitimacy of the Armed Forces.

Buratai also acknowledged the roles of legal institutions such as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Body of Benchers, and the Council of Legal Education in supporting reforms in military law.

“The collaboration I enjoyed with the NBA under Austin Alegeh, SAN, and the current DG of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma, SAN, was exemplary,” he noted.

Commending the current leadership of the Armed Forces under the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. O.O. Oluyede, Buratai praised their commitment to professionalism, training, and welfare.

He urged attendees to acquire copies of the book, describing it as “a publication that will undoubtedly enrich your library and contribute to ongoing reforms in military justice.”

The event attracted senior military officers, jurists, academics, and members of the legal community.