Buni approves ₦7.9bn gratuity for state, local government retirees in Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved the release of ₦7.9 billion for the payment of outstanding gratuities owed to retirees at both the state and local government levels.

The approval includes ₦5.8 billion for retired state public officers, conveyed to the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Mohammed Abatcha, and ₦2.1 billion for retired local government workers, directed to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Jajere.

The ₦2.1 billion allocation covers outstanding gratuities from January 2020 to May 2025.

Governor Buni also directed that, going forward, gratuity payments be integrated into the state’s monthly financial schedule to ensure prompt disbursement alongside regular pension payments and to prevent future backlogs.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner for Finance described the move as a demonstration of Governor Buni’s “compassionate leadership and deep appreciation for the years of service rendered by retirees.”

He added that the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Service, is working to ensure seamless and transparent disbursement of the approved funds to all beneficiaries.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Jajere, said the approval reflects the administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare and its resolve to ensure that retirees who have served the state faithfully receive their entitlements without delay.

Both commissioners commended the initiative as a bold step toward fiscal responsibility and a demonstration of the government’s priority for the welfare of Yobe citizens, especially retirees who contributed immensely to the state’s growth and development.