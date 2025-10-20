Building materials plaza, Jabi, Abuja shut after police fire tear gas at protesters, traders, customers

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The popular Eda Building Materials Plaza in the Jabi area of Abuja has been shut down after police fired tear gas to disperse protesters, leaving customers and traders caught in the ensuing chaos.

The protesters, who were demanding the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, had converged in the area chanting “Free Nnamdi Kanu” before police officers arrived at the scene.

Eyewitnesses said officers fired multiple tear gas canisters into the plaza, unable to distinguish between protesters and traders, causing panic as people scrambled for safety. Several individuals reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The protest, which had earlier moved through the Berger and Utako areas, culminated at Jabi before the police action. Before reaching Berger, the group had initially gathered around the Maitama area near the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), where security operatives also used tear gas to disperse them.

Following the incident, the Eda Plaza management ordered an immediate closure of business activities to prevent further escalation.