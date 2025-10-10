Buhari had so much confidence in Christopher Kolade — Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina

Mr Femi Adesina, former Spokesperson to late President President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday expressed sadness over the death of Dr Christopher Kolade, saying the late diplomat served Nigeria diligently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kolade, a former broadcaster, corporate leader and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, died on Wednesday at the age of 92.

Reacting, Adesina, a former Special Adviser to Buhari on Media and Publicity, told NAN that Kolade was a man of his words.

He said his late boss had so much respect for Kolade.

Adesina said: “We have lost a great man. we have lost a man of reputation when it comes to integrity, conscience, accountability and reliability.

“Dr Christopher Kolade was a man you could depend on. He was somebody whose words you could stand by.

“I met him a few times, and my boss, the late President Muhammadu Buhari, had so much confidence in him.

“A number of times I heard him (Buhari) talk about Dr Christopher Kolade and he always said very good things about him.”

NAN reports that Kolade worked as a broadcaster and later became Director- General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

He also served as Chief Executive and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc.

(NAN)