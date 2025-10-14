Brother of Senegal ex-president charged with corruption

Macky Sall

A brother of former Senegalese president Macky Sall has been charged with “money laundering” and “corruption,” according to his lawyer.

Aliou Sall, who had been held in custody with his wife at a Dakar police station since October 7, was released on bail Monday evening.

The ex-president’s younger brother was charged by a judge from the Financial Judicial Pool (PJF) with “money laundering, criminal conspiracy to launder money, corruption, and influence peddling”, one of his lawyers, Ousmane Thiam, said late Monday.

An anti-corruption body attached to the Ministry of Finance cited a real estate company belonging to the couple in suspect financial transactions related to land acquisition in Dakar.

In 2019, Aliou Sall resigned as head of a state-run savings deposit after being named in connection with an alleged corruption case in the oil and gas sectors.

A Senegalese judge closed the case in 2021 citing a lack of evidence.

Aliou Sall, who is also the former mayor of the town of Guediawaye, is not the only member of the family to find himself in recent trouble.

Amadou Mansour Faye, a brother-in-law of Macky Sall and ex-minister of community development, was charged with corruption and embezzlement of funds used for combating the Covid-19 pandemic and detained in late May.

He was granted provisional release under judicial supervision at the end of September.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, elected in March 2024, and his Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, an arch-rival of Macky Sall, have vowed to fight corruption and mismanagement of government affairs, starting with the former president himself.

AFP