Broom sellers make brisk sales as Gov Mbah, others join APC in Enugu

Broom sellers in the Enugu State capital made brisk business following the defection of Governor Peter Mbah from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbah and most of his political aides are set to join the APC on Tuesday.

NAN reports that some of the broom sellers were seen at the Okpara Square venue for the event selling their goods.

Some of the broom sellers who spoke to NAN on Tuesday in Enugu said their profit had doubled due to the large demand for brooms by the governor’s supporters.

Mrs Blessing Alejim told NAN that patronage to her business had tripled since Monday, adding that some of the brooms she sold at N500 were now sold at N700.

“I travelled to my village to buy more brooms since we have been hearing rumours that our governor is joining APC, and I am happy that I took that risk because the business is booming,” she said.

Mrs Uju Nduka added that Mbah’s defection had sparked a rush in her broom business, as many supporters were buying more than two brooms at a time.

Meanwhile, some of Mbah’s supporters said they were buying the brooms in solidarity with the governor, who they said had done several projects within two years of his administration.

“Our governor is building 260 smart schools, type two primary health centres across 260 political wards of Enugu State and other road infrastructure.

“He has launched Enugu Airline, which has not happened in the history of Enugu State. So anywhere he goes, we will go with him,” Mr Emmanuel Ugwu said.

NAN reports that APC supporters are already trooping to the venue for the defections.

The agency reports that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima; the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; and the National Working Committee led by the APC Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, will receive the governor into the party. (NAN)