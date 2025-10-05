British-Nigerian singer Sarah Jemirifo releases new single ‘14hours Lunch’

British-Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer, Sarah Jemirifo, is making waves in the Afrobeat and Afropop music scene with the release of her latest single, “14hours Lunch.”

Born Sarah Jane Atinuke Jemirifo on February 20, 1969, the Middlesex-born artist traces her roots to Osun State, Nigeria, and embodies a rich blend of British and Nigerian cultural influences that shape her distinct musical identity.

Known for her vibrant sound and soulful storytelling, Jemirifo’s music bridges traditional West African rhythms with contemporary global sounds. Her unique fusion of styles has earned her recognition as one of the emerging voices redefining Afro-inspired music beyond borders.

With several years in the music industry, Jemirifo has built a reputation as a multifaceted artist — combining her skills as a singer, songwriter, and record producer. Her songs, often marked by emotional depth and authenticity, continue to resonate with audiences in the United Kingdom and across international markets.

Speaking about her creative process, Jemirifo described music as “a journey of self-expression that connects people through shared emotions and rhythm.”

Her new single, “14hours Lunch,” now available on major streaming platforms, reflects her evolving artistry and commitment to pushing the boundaries of Afrobeat.

As she continues to expand her reach, Sarah Jemirifo remains a dynamic force in contemporary African music — one whose passion, talent, and cross-cultural appeal position her as an artist to watch on the global stage.