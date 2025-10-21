Bringing 2027 elections forward to 2026’ll derail governance – NNPP

Ajadi

…says premature polls will distract leaders, weaken institutions

By Adeola Badru

A southwest leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has cautioned the National Assembly against its plan to move Nigeria’s 2027 general elections forward to November 2026, warning that such a decision could derail governance and further destabilise the country.

Ajadi, in a statement yesterday, described the proposal, contained in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2025, as ill-conceived and capable of plunging the political system into confusion.

He argued that the proposed shift would impose unnecessary pressure on political parties, candidates, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), thereby threatening both the credibility and the logistics of the electoral process.

“The National Assembly must avoid creating needless tension by rushing the country into an election cycle that lacks adequate preparation. Elections are not casual events; they require planning, funding, and structure.”

The amendment before lawmakers sought to hold presidential and governorship elections not later than 185 days before the expiration of current tenures, effectively bringing the next general elections forward by several months.

Proponents claimed the move will allow sufficient time for election petitions to be resolved before the May 29, 2027 handover date.

Ajadi, however, dismissed that justification, insisting that the timely conclusion of election disputes lies with the judiciary, not the political calendar.

“We heard the same reasoning years ago when elections were shifted to February and March. Bringing them further backward to 2026 is unnecessary and counterproductive. It will weaken political institutions, overheat the polity, and divert attention from governance.”

The NNPP stalwart, who was the party’s governorship candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 elections, warned that holding elections too early would cripple ongoing developmental efforts and push the nation into a perpetual campaign mode.

“Moving the elections forward will paralyse governance at all levels. Elected leaders will abandon public service for politics, while government resources will be diverted to campaigns. Nigeria cannot afford to exist in an unending political season,” he cautioned.

Ajadi stressed that political parties require sufficient time to identify and prepare competent candidates, while INEC needs a well-defined period to plan logistics and voter education.

“Instead of tampering with the electoral timetable. Lawmakers should focus on strengthening institutions and ensuring that election petitions are resolved promptly by the courts. That’s where the real reform lies.”

He further urged the National Assembly to consider the broader implications of its proposal, noting that governance is already fragile and cannot withstand the disruptions of premature electioneering.

“At this point in our national life, what Nigeria needs is governance, not endless politicking. Let us allow government to work and give citizens some breathing space from political agitation,” Ajadi advised.

He called on lawmakers to shelve the amendment in the national interest and focus on legislative measures that would promote economic recovery, stability, and effective governance.