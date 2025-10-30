Bribery: Court orders forfeiture of $49,700 recovered from ex-INEC REC

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, ordered the permanent forfeiture of a total sum of $49,700 that was allegedly recovered from a former Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Sokoto State, Dr. Nura Ali.

A team of security operatives recovered the money which was said to have been offered as bribe to Dr. Ali, who was posted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to serve as its REC during the general elections in Sokoto State.

The foreign currencies were retrieved after his house was searched.

Justice Emeka Nwite ordered that the money should be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government, following an application that was brought before the court by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC.

The ICPC had through its lawyer, Mr. Osuobeni Akponimisingha, informed the court that it had complied with its earlier interim orders. He disclosed that a publication was made for any one interested in the seized funds to appear and show cause why it should not be forfeited to FG.

Akponimisingha told the court that since the said publication was made, no one showed up to claim the funds as an interested party. In his ruling, Justice Nwite held that the application was meritorious.

“I have listened to the submission of the learned counsel to the applicant and I have also gone through the affidavit evidence. I am of the view that the application is meritorious. Consequently, the application is granted,” Justice Nwite ruled.

The ICPC and the Department of State Services, DSS, had on December 30, 2024, following an ex-parte application, obtained an interim order that allowed FG to retain the recovered funds in its possession.

While Federal Republic of Nigeria, FRN, was the applicant, Dr. Ali was listed as the sole Respondent in the ex parte motion.

Specifically, the motion prayed the court for an order, temporarily forfeiting the money for “being a property suspected to be the proceed of an unlawful activity.”

The agencies secured the court’s nod to deposit the funds in an escrow account with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.